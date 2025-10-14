The Real Brokerage Inc., a real estate technology platform, has announced the launch of Real Wallet Capital, an embedded lending solution designed to provide Real agents in the U.S. with fast and flexible access to working capital. Real says Capital leverages the company’s technology to offer dynamic credit tailored to each agent’s unique business performance and pipeline, bringing embedded lending to the residential brokerage industry for the first time.

Built within the company’s proprietary software platform, reZEN, Real claims that Capital directly addresses the challenges real estate professionals may face as independent business owners such as irregular cash flow, unpredictable transaction timelines and the ongoing need to invest in growing their business.

“We believe Capital brings embedded finance to the real estate industry for the first time, giving eligible agents same-day access to the funds they need when they need them, without the headaches of traditional lending,” said Tamir Poleg, chairman and CEO of Real. “It’s a transformative leap toward building the leading financial platform in real estate—one focused on agents’ success, giving them the tools to scale their businesses and concentrate on delivering exceptional service to their clients.”

Real Wallet Capital provides eligible agents with access to credit that is underwritten continuously in the background, using a blend of historical earnings data, pending transactions and projected future income.

Key features of Real Wallet Capital include: Embedded access, same-day transfers, performance-based underwriting and flexible repayment.

“Real Wallet Capital gives our agents confidence, control and speed,” said Dominic Parikh, general manager of Real Wallet. “No waiting on banks—just seamless access to funds in Real Wallet. Whether it’s bridging a delayed closing or doubling down on a growth opportunity, agents now have even more flexibility to run their businesses the way they want.”

Pritesh Damani, chief technology officer of Real, said, “Real Wallet is becoming the financial engine for the modern agent. With Capital, we’re not just offering lending—we’re redefining what financial services look like in real estate. By embedding fintech directly into reZEN, we’re giving agents powerful, real-time tools to manage their business and unlock new levels of growth.”

Designed to streamline business banking for agents, Real Wallet combines financial tools, tax saving resources and integrated lending into one process. U.S. agents who utilize Real Wallet can earn rewards that can be used to reduce brokerage fees. Introduced a year ago, Real Wallet is now used by more than 4,000 Real agents.

Real says the program reduces the delays of traditional banking and brokerage systems, providing agents with fast access to their earnings, real-time financial insights into their business and centralized tools for managing their professional finances.

“We’re merging fintech with our brokerage model in a way that no one else in the industry is doing,” Parikh said. “With Real Wallet, and now Capital, Real agents are better equipped to manage their business cash flow, invest confidently in their business and build long-term wealth.”

“We were in between closings and needed financing to invest in a hot market. With Real Wallet Capital we got a loan super fast—and that allowed us to strike while the iron was hot,” said Real agent Jess Munsterman.

Banking services in the U.S. are provided by Thread Banker, Member FDIC. Real Wallet Capital is provided by Real Broker Financial, LLC.

Initially launching in 28 states and the District of Columbia, the company says it plans to make Real Wallet Capital available nationally in the future.

