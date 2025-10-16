Fathom Holdings Inc. has acquired START Real Estate, a residential brokerage dedicated to serving first-time homebuyers.

Headquartered in Colorado with recent expansion into Utah, START Real Estate’s 70 agents are expected to close approximately 400 transactions this year with a mortgage attach rate exceeding 70%.

Founded by Randy and Terri Bell, START Real Estate has developed a model for guiding first-time buyers through the homeownership journey, a demographic representing one of the largest and fastest-growing segments of the U.S. housing market.

Fathom says that by combining its proprietary intelliAgent platform, integrated mortgage and title businesses and national footprint with START Real Estate’s first-time buyer program, they will scale the first-time buyer program to new markets across the country. In addition, a significant percentage of START Real Estate agents are expected to join Fathom’s Elevate plan, which the company says will further drive transaction growth, agent productivity and higher-margin recurring revenue opportunities.

“After helping thousands of first time home buyers in Colorado and Utah, we are excited to partner with Fathom and leverage our experience with both the intelliAgent platform and the Elevate plan to expand our first-time buyer program nationwide,” said Randy Bell. “Together, we can help more families realize the dream of homeownership with better tools, support and guidance at every step.”

CEO of Fathom Holdings Marco Fregenal says “START Real Estate’s strong transaction growth, remarkable mortgage attach rate and dedicated team of 70 agents are a perfect fit with our strategy of expanding agent and transaction volume while driving higher margins through ancillary services. With many of START Real Estate’s agents expected to join Elevate, this acquisition not only enhances our ability to serve a critical segment of the market, but also strengthens our platform with new recurring, high-margin opportunities that support long-term profitable growth.”

With nearly 15,000 agents across 43 states and D.C., Fathom says that it’s positioned to integrate START Real Estate’s first-time buyer program into its national platform, broadening access to homeownership while creating new revenue streams through mortgage, title and technology services.

