Above, David Deza

Agents and brokerages today are balancing unprecedented industry change while guiding clients who are under tremendous pressure from economic and market conditions. In this environment, clarity of purpose is not a luxury, it’s essential.

The most important question for any agent is not, “How many homes can I sell?” but rather, “Why am I doing this, and what impact will it leave?” When your why is clear, your business is more sustainable, your path more defined and your growth benefits not just you, but your clients and community.

I came to realize how critical this conversation is through my one-on-one meetings with agents. Again and again, I found talented professionals who had mastered contracts, marketing and negotiations, but who had never stopped to define their deeper motivation. Those conversations convinced me that defining your why needed to be a standard part of leadership.

At Brown Harris Stevens Miami, we’ve built programs designed to help agents define and live their why, connecting personal purpose to trackable business outcomes. Our 90-day onboarding program features structured coaching, accountability check-ins and milestones that align daily work with long-term goals. A consistent training calendar and mentorship program foster growth and collaboration across offices.

For over a decade, I have volunteered with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. Supporting families facing profound challenges has underscored the importance of purpose, empathy and resilience. That experience shapes how I lead: asking agents about their deeper goals, creating accountability and encouraging meaning alongside metrics.

A principle I live by is “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.” Leaders should not expect every agent to discover this on their own. Brokerages have a responsibility to help agents define their why. When they do, everyone benefits

Each agent’s why is personal and unique. For some, it’s competition. For others, it’s about family. Whatever the motivation, clarity around why creates retention, resilience, deeper client trust and stronger culture.

Real estate is personal. We guide people through defining moments. When motivation is purely transactional, clients feel it. When it is rooted in service and meaning, they feel that too. Purpose brings clarity in uncertain markets, resilience when deals fall apart and trust. No matter the state of the market, it is the purpose-driven agents who thrive.

