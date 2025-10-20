REsides has announced a partnership with technology firm Amplify Systems to launch a proprietary MLS platform that reimagines how agents and brokers interact and distribute their real estate data.

This collaboration marks a major milestone in REsides’ mission to modernize the MLS experience, the company stated. By leveraging Amplify Systems’ advanced technology, the new REsides Direct platform enables the use of smarter tools, deeper insights and greater control—placing agents and brokers at the center of innovation, the company said.

“Agents and brokers deserve more than legacy systems—they deserve technology that works for them,” said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. “This partnership with Amplify Systems is about building a future where professionals own their data, drive their success and thrive in a more transparent, efficient marketplace.”

Key features of REsides Direct include:

Agent-first design focused on usability, flexibility and control.

Advanced integration capabilities and automation to streamline workflows and enhance data access.

Scalable architecture built to evolve with market demands and user needs.

Beyond its technical capabilities, REsides Direct promises to break down false barriers to doing business in today’s real-world market. Brokers will gain the freedom to choose their MLS partner while benefiting from data monetization opportunities and improved listing-sharing guidelines—empowering them to serve their clients and consumers more effectively.

“Amplify Systems is thrilled to collaborate with REsides on this transformative initiative,” said Carlos Grass, CEO of Amplify Systems. “Together, we’re creating a platform that not only meets the needs of today’s agents and brokers but anticipates the challenges of tomorrow.”

REsides added that this initiative aligns with its broader vision to reshape the real estate ecosystem—moving away from outdated models and toward a future where professionals are empowered, data is highly scalable, and innovation drives growth.

REsides is also offering this technology to other MLSs and brokerages, expanding its reach and impact across the industry.

Hear more from these two partners in innovation at the RESO Fall 2025 Conference, where Adam Beck, CTO at REsides, Inc., and Paul Hethmon, CTO at Amplify Systems, will host a panel on Tuesday, October 21 at 11:25 a.m. Eastern.

For more information, visit https://www.resides.io/.