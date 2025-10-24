United Real Estate has announced its agents throughout its family of companies now have $5.2 million more in wealth thanks to the Dave Ramsey SmartDollar program. The platform teaches essential financial literacy skills and guides participants step-by-step to help them take control of their finances and plan for a secure retirement and a financially stable future, the company explains.

To date, SmartDollar program participants have achieved a financial turnaround representing $3.2 million in new savings and $2 million in debt eliminated, since the program launched in April 2024. The program, unique among all national brokerages, is making life-changing impacts and building generational wealth for agents and their families.

United EVP of Strategy and CEO of Benchmark Realty, a United company, Phillip Cantrell explains the unique point of view that inspires Financial Wellness Program initiatives:

“Our motivation for organizing the Financial Wellness Program goes far beyond simply supplying our agents with yet one more ‘glittery object’ tool that experiences low adoption rates and eventually dies,” Cantrell said. “Our goal is to permanently impact the generational wealth of our people. Instead of focusing on how much we can siphon from each agent, our focus is on how much we can ADD to each agent’s life, over the long term. It is the proverbial story: give a person a fish and they eat for a day. Teach a person HOW to fish–and their life is changed forever. That is our intent, and we are succeeding.”

SmartDollar is the cornerstone of United’s Financial Wellness Program, which addresses the holistic financial needs of its agents. Other Financial Wellness Program components include:

Healthcare plans designed for independent contractors

Retirement and wealth management services

Estate and trust planning

Tax preparation

Investment vehicles

100% agent compensation

United Real Estate EVP of Training, Education and Development and CEO of VPR, a United Company, Steve Wagner expanded on its impact on the agents he serves:

“It’s been profoundly inspiring to witness the transformative impact that our Financial Wellness initiatives, delivered nationally and amplified through VPR’s educational programming, are having on our agents,” Wagner said. “Through this powerful partnership, we’re not just supporting financial stability, we’re providing pathways to generational wealth-building and new opportunities they may never have had otherwise.”

United EVP of Leads and CEO of Pearson Smith Realty, a United company, Eric Pearson explains why this program is a must-have for entrepreneurs:

“Any business owner or independent contractor is going to need to properly budget to have a successful P&L,” Pearson said. “Add estimated taxes, personal expenses, etc., and it becomes nearly impossible not to have a tool like SmartDollar. Having that option available for our agents has been huge, and more importantly, it is extremely rewarding to see the positive results they are having after adopting the program.”

United’s Financial Wellness Program was created to fill a gap for independent contractors and is part of United’s multi-prong approach to achieve its mission of “improving the financial trajectory of its agents’ and brokers’ careers and lives,” the company stated.

For more information, visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.