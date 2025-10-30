Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC hosted its sold-out annual “The Better Retreat” last week in Nashville, Tennessee. The three-day event brought together BHGRE® affiliated brokers, agents and brokerage staff to sharpen their competitive edge in today’s fast-moving market, the company said.

With an agenda centered on professional growth, productivity and differentiation, BHGRE says that the retreat delivered actionable strategies to help drive success across the network.

During the event, the company says agents refined their approach to today’s market through sessions on pricing strategies, negotiation skills and productivity through hands-on workshops around marketing, social media branding and networking, as well as demonstrations of AI and tech tools.

Attendees also participated in the brand’s Trendmaker Accreditation Course, with nearly 200 agents completing the course during the event, which offers a deep dive into current home design trends and evolving homebuyer preferences, helping affiliated real estate professionals align with what today’s consumers value most. Those who complete the course become Home Trends Specialists.

The Trendmaker course draws on proprietary lifestyle insights from the Better Homes & Gardens media brand and curated content from industry leaders, creating a connection between the Better Homes & Gardens media brand and the BHGRE brand.

“The Better Retreat helps our network stay ahead, think bigger and build stronger businesses,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “Lifestyle is part of our identity. It connects the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand to the way people live and gives our affiliated agents the perspective to deliver exceptional service. When agents understand how people live, they can guide every decision, whether it’s finding the right home or preparing to sell one.”

The Better Retreat featured two mainstage sessions, including a performance by singer-songwriter Jessi Alexander. Speakers included Jason Pantana, real estate coach and trainer with Tom Ferry International, who led his seminar Marketing Edge; Jill Waage, vice president and editor-in-chief of Premium Publishing at People Inc., who revealed the home design trends buyers are loving now; and Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of Investopedia and host of The Express podcast, who offered a financial lens on market dynamics.

Brand leaders also took the stage, including Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate; David Marine, chief marketing officer of Anywhere Franchise Brands; and Leah Wright, director of brand marketing. Together, they shared strategic updates and a forward-looking vision for the brand and its network.

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand announced the upcoming release of its 2026 Design Trends Moving Real Estate report “Weaving the Story of Home.” Additionally BHGRE has opened registration for The Better Retreat 2026, already drawing more than 150 early sign-ups from across the network.

