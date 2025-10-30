Forbes Global Properties has announced that Forty-Eight, the Channel Island’s only luxury estate agency, has joined its network. Headquartered on an offshore island situated in the English Channel close to France, the business will operate from the island of Jersey and have a presence on the main high street, serving as the exclusive representative of the brand throughout the Channel Islands in the United Kingdom, including both Jersey and the island of Guernsey.

Founded on a legacy dating back to 1948, Forbes says Forty-Eight brings together the team behind one of Jersey’s longest-established estate agencies and the current president of the Jersey Estate Agents’ Association (JEAA). The company also says it sets a standard defined by discretion, personal service and professionalism.

From landmark residences to exclusive off-market opportunities, Forbes says the firm curates and represents some of the Channel Islands’ most exceptional properties. Additionally, the brand says that through trusted local relationships and deep market insight it’s able to help prospective international buyers navigate the island’s High Value Residency (HVR) Program, which grants exclusive property access and favorable tax benefits.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Forty-Eight to Forbes Global Properties,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “The longstanding commitment to professionalism and client-first service mirrors the values at the heart of our network, and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”

“The name Forty-Eight means ‘determined to prosper,’ and beautifully reflects our clients’ aspirations and the spirit that guides our work,” said John Quemard, managing director of Forty-Eight. “With the global reach and support of Forbes Global Properties, we are proud to deliver an experience that further elevates opportunity and enhances results for our valued clients.”

The worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to real estate firms around the world and is now represented by real estate agents across 30 countries in more than 600 locations. As members of this network, Forbes says Forty-Eight will benefit from its audience of more than 167 million to connect with and inform potential homebuyers and sellers about properties for sale globally.

Forty-Eight’s residential listings will also be showcased here.