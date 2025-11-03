Just three weeks after its release, “The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents: No Hype. No BS. Just Real ChatGPT Skills You’ll Use Every Day” has reached No. 3 on Amazon’s best-seller list for real estate sales books.

Written by Kevin Hawkins, a well known speaker and educator of AI in real estate, the book is helping agents across the country demystify AI and put it to work in their daily business through specific, proven ChatGPT techniques, according to a release.

According to the National Association of Realtors’ 2025 Technology Survey, 32% of agents have not actively used AI tools in their business over the past 12 months.

“The goal of this book is to help agents not using AI on how to get started – and why,” said Hawkins. “But this book is also for agents who use AI every day because it is filled with AI hacks and specific prompts to help almost anyone who uses generative AI. It explains plainly how to use ChatGPT safely and in powerful, time-saving ways well beyond content creation to help agents improve their business.”

One of the book’s most popular chapters, “The Seven-Day AI Challenge,” is also taught by Hawkins in live and virtual sessions as part of his AI training coursework for MLSs and brokerages.

The book’s hands-on approach is also, according to a release, already being credited by industry brokerage leaders as “the AI playbook agents have been waiting for.”

“The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents” is available now in paperback ($19.95) and Kindle ($9.95) editions at a.co/d/dttrhZl. Discounted bulk purchase signed copies are available to MLSs and brokerages ordering directly from kevin@wavgroup.com.