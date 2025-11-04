As mortgage rates finally tick down and the industry gets comfortable with new rules, 2026 is shaping up to be a year of opportunity. To help real estate professionals hit the ground running, RISMedia’s 6th Annual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year returns on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET—a virtual event packed with powerful insights, proven strategies and market intelligence from some of the industry’s most respected leaders.

This year’s theme—“Turning the Corner in 2026: How to Make the Most of a Better Market”—will explore how top brokers, executives and agents are taking advantage of the shifting real estate landscape to maximize opportunities in the year ahead. Attendees will gain actionable takeaways to strengthen their business, including strategies for improving your value proposition, maximizing AI, revamping your marketing, forging connections with today’s buyers and sellers, and much more.

Featured Speakers

A powerhouse lineup of real estate leaders will headline this year’s event, including:

Keith Ard , Chief Revenue Officer, Gold Nation; President, REMAX Gold

Bess Freedman , CEO, Brown Harris Stevens

Marco Fregenal , CEO, Fathom Holdings, Inc.

Rick Haase , President, United Real Estate

Marisela Harper , Broker/Owner, ClearView Realty

Michele Harrington , CEO, First Team Real Estate

Anthony Lamacchia , Owner, Lamacchia Realty, Inc. and Crush It in Real Estate

Vince Leisey , President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Jackie Louh , Chief Operating Officer, Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti , CEO of KWCP and Regional Director for Keller Williams Maryland/DC Region, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Brenda Maher , President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York, and Hudson Valley Properties

Corey McCloskey , President, John R. Wood Properties Christie’s International Real Estate

Laurie Mecier-Brochu , CEO & Partner, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty

Rei Mesa , President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty

Christina Pappas , President, The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties

Bill Scavone , President, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Dr. Lisa Sturtevant , Chief Economist, Bright MLS

Michael Valdes , CEO of LPT International & Global President of Aperture, LPT International

Kouroush Sharifi , CFO and Vice President, REMAX Executive

DeAnn Golden , President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Debra Beagle , CEO, Managing Broker, Owner, REMAX Advantage

Dennis Cestra Jr. , President, Pennsylvania Region, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

2026 Session Highlights

This year’s sessions are designed to tackle the most pressing issues shaping today’s real estate landscape, including:

Economic Update with Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS

Taking 2026 By Storm: Seizing the Opportunities in Today’s Market

Change Agents: How Top Real Estate Pros Have Adapted (and Prospered) in the New Normal

Knowing Your Worth: How to Get Paid in a Commission-Wary Market

The Private Listing Showdown: How to Guide, Educate and Do What’s Best for Every Seller

Upping Your Game: How to Compete Amid the New Rules of Luxury Real Estate

How to Diversify Your Skill Set to Build a Market-Resistant Business

Tackling Homeownership Challenges: Strategies for Helping Buyers Get Into Homes

From AI to Social Media: How to Modernize Your Marketing for a Digital-Centric Consumer

Market Consolidation and the Pros and Cons for Agents

Can’t Attend Live? We’ve Got You Covered!

Your registration includes full access to all session replays, so you can catch every insight on your own schedule.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the industry’s top minds and position yourself for success in 2026.

