Renowned real estate expert Brian Buffini, founder and CEO of Buffini & Company, will unveil his highly anticipated yearly Bold Predictions forecast for the 2026 U.S. and Canadian housing market in a live virtual broadcast Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT. This event will provide real estate professionals with data-driven insights, in-depth analysis, and proven strategies to sharpen their competitive edge and accelerate business growth in the year ahead and beyond.

For nearly two decades, Buffini has been an expert that thousands of agents and other professionals trust and rely on for his accurate projections on not only the housing market but on other significant economic trends as well. He has a proven track record, with 33 of his 36 forecasts over the past 18 years proven true.

“There’s a lot of misinformation and fear right now about the industry and the economy as a whole,” Buffini said. “For this event, I’ll cut through all that noise and clickbait and separate fact from fiction.”

“I’ll be sharing my projections, based on our proprietary research as well as discussions with other top leaders, on where the market is heading in the year ahead. Agents and other associated professionals can then feel confident using this data to inform their clients and help them make the best decisions for their real estate needs,” he added.

Buffini will be welcoming to this event:

Kevin O’Leary (aka “Mr. Wonderful”), investor and star of the ABC show Shark Tank: O’Leary has launched ventures in mutual funds and wine, written books on business and finance, dabbled in politics in his native Canada and is a prominent commentator on entrepreneurship and investing. In this broadcast, he will share insights and strategies that world-class entrepreneurs use to build wealth and thrive in any market.

Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president of research, National Association of REALTORS®: Yun is one of the nation’s leading housing economists and a renowned market forecaster. His economic predictions and market analyses are regularly featured in major financial media and sought after by U.S. policymakers, including Congress. In this session, he’ll discuss with Buffini the critical economic trends real estate professionals need to know in the upcoming year and beyond.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask live questions during this event, according to a release.

Buffini stated he will also be sharing a preview of a new, updated suite of tools that will be made available exclusively to the company’s customers starting in January.

“This new suite is a significant investment we’ve made to provide our loyal clients with a $1,200 upgrade to their membership, at absolutely no extra cost to them,” he said. “We pride ourselves on providing the best, state of the art assets for our clients so that they have everything they need to excel in 2026 and beyond.”

The event is open to the public. Those interested may sign up at buffini.com/BCL to reserve a spot in the virtual audience.