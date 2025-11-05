Above, Carlo Siracusa.

Carlo Siracusa

President

Levin Rinke Realty, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Pensacola, Florida

Region served: Pensacola and the Emerald Coast to Gulf Shores coastal area

Years in real estate: 23

Number of offices: 7

Number of agents: 375

Can’t live without tech tool: Our Design Studio, powered by MAXA. It’s the backbone of how we deliver marketing at scale for our agents. It’s truly all things marketing on a single platform, and it allows our agents to save time, maintain brand consistency and focus on what they do best.

Most effective way to motivate agents: Create an environment where they’re constantly learning, inspired and equipped to take action. Everything we do is built on a glass half-full, solution-based mindset.

Best tip for running a successful meeting: Keep it positive, organized and engaging. Make sure the content is relevant and actionable, and bring in different voices—from best practices trainers, sales managers, top-producing agents to senior leaders.

Tell us a little bit about how you operate your offices to achieve maximum efficiency.

At Levin Rinke, we operate with a lean but highly talented in-person team across accounting, sales management, training, technology, agent experience and marketing. Each department is structured to maximize productivity, collaboration and real-time support for our agents. We complement this core team with state-of-the-art technology platforms and virtual support, allowing us to fill gaps efficiently and scale without unnecessary overhead. This combination ensures we deliver maximum efficiency while maintaining a high level of personal service.

In what ways are you utilizing partnerships to make your operation more profitable?

We leverage our mortgage and title partnerships to strengthen profitability and enhance the client experience. By operating these businesses in-house, we provide our agents seamless solutions that make transactions smoother and more efficient. This added value allows our agents to better serve their clients, creating loyalty and consistency across the board. Their support of these services contributes directly to our bottom line while reinforcing our commitment to delivering an elevated real estate experience.

How does your team tap the resources provided by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) to leverage global exposure for clients?

Our affiliation with LeadingRE gives us unmatched global reach while maintaining our local expertise. We tap into their referral network, marketing tools and relocation resources to connect our clients with buyers and sellers across the world. This exposure elevates our listings beyond the local marketplace, giving our clients access to international opportunities. It’s a powerful differentiator that allows us to deliver world-class service right here along the Emerald Coast.

What would you point to as the major advantages of being affiliated with LeadingRE?

One of the greatest advantages of being part of LeadingRE is the collaborative network of real estate professionals around the world. We’re able to place and receive referrals with trusted partners, ensuring our clients have expert representation wherever they need it. Beyond referrals, the network shares best practices, marketing strategies and training resources that strengthen our agents’ ability to compete and win locally. This collaboration provides clients a global reach while enhancing our team’s expertise and profitability.

What is it about Levin Rinke that attracts real estate professionals?

Our reputation carries weight not just locally but globally through our partnership with LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio International. We ensure new or transitioning agents get the guidance they need through our mentorship program, and we provide free access to a training platform that includes on-demand video education, weekly in-person sales meetings, business management workbooks as well as one-on-one creative and technical support.

