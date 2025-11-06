In an industry where speed and security are crucial, DepositLink is transforming how money moves during transactions. Built specifically for real estate professionals, DepositLink eliminates the inefficiencies of paper checks and wire transfers with a modern, digital-first payments platform.

With DepositLink, brokerages, agents, title companies and law firms can collect and send funds for virtually any type of transaction—including earnest money, rental deposits, commissions, retainer fees and refunds. Designed with real estate professionals in mind, the platform provides tailored workflows that not only move money quickly, but also record and report it accurately for compliance and accounting.

“DepositLink eliminates the inefficiencies and liabilities caused by paper checks and risky bank wires,” says Founder and CEO Jay Rooney, who spent decades as an agent and broker/owner before building the platform. Launched in 2019, DepositLink has over 2,000 real estate companies and hundreds of thousands of agents on the platform.

The platform’s flexible permission system gives companies unmatched control; with five distinct levels—agent, team admin, office admin, company admin and parent company admin—DepositLink adapts to the needs of any organization, from boutique brokerages to large national firms. The structure allows leadership to decide exactly who can request, track, send or manage payments, while ensuring each user only has access to the tools and data relevant to their role.

“Security, by far, is the platform’s top priority,” says Rooney. DepositLink is SOC 2 compliant and undergoes regular vetting by data security teams. Importantly, DepositLink never touches the money directly; funds move securely between connected accounts, with DepositLink providing the digital rails to ensure safety and transparency every step of the way.

By combining comprehensive payment options, industry-grade security and a permission system built for scale, DepositLink delivers a smarter, safer and more efficient way to handle financial transactions across the real estate industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.depositlink.com.