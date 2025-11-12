Renowned, a company that offers a suite of integrated Local Expert Marketing (LEM) solutions, has announced that RateMyAgent and Curated Social have been united into one solution under its umbrella. Together, Renowned now offers a suite of solutions designed to power LEM, a category that defines how real estate agents can win more deals by staying visible, building trust and amplifying local market expertise automatically, according to a release.

Renowned is the first integrated suite of solutions built to power LEM, a movement in real estate based on a strategic discipline designed to help real estate professionals build visibility, trust and local authority across the digital channels that matter.

“Renowned helps brokerages turn agent performance into presence and presence into growth,” says Jim Crisera, CEO of Renowned. “By combining verified reputation data with automated, done-for-you marketing, we help their agents win more listings and more buyer business.”

According to Renowned, the emergence of Local Expert Marketing reflects recent changes in the real estate market, and agents are chasing fewer deals, while competition intensifies across all markets.

“We tell agents all the time, your clients are on social media, so you need to be as well,” said Brad Whitehouse, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Professionals. “You need to be present. You need to be consistent. That’s something that we could never accomplish without Renowned.”

The Local Expert Marketing solutions that Renowned offers aims to help agents earn top-of-mind awareness and attract clients instead of chasing leads.

Brokerage owner Calvin Case, Owner and Founder of OMNI Homes International, said, “Perhaps the greatest benefit we see with Renowned is a scalable way to power consistent marketing for all agents without increasing workload or complexity. It gives our agents a powerful way to drive growth by becoming the go-to expert in their local markets.”

Renowned aims to connect every stage of the agent marketing process, capturing reviews through RateMyAgent, converting sales activity and local insights into ready-to-publish content via Curated Social, and automating distribution across digital platforms, including social media, Google Business Profiles, brokerage websites and more.

“While other companies offer point solutions such as a review site, a design platform, or a posting tool, Renowned addresses the full agent marketing lifecycle, automating its Local Expert Marketing solutions across social media, search, and brokerage websites,” said Joe Duenat, EVP of Strategy at Renowned and co-founder of Curated Social.

Learn more about Renowned and its suite of LEM solutions at renowned.com.