The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance announced Melissa Young as the recipient of the Drew Griffin Beacon of Light Award at the conclusion of last week’s Presidential and Cabinet Inauguration.

The Beacon of Light Award honors the late PFLAG Pacific Northwest Regional Director Drew Griffin, who served on the Alliance’s original Steering Committee, and annually recognizes an Alliance member for real estate and LGBTQ+ community service, according to a release.

The Alliance stated that Young—who currently works as a Broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Chicago—earned acclaim for her advocacy work in Pennsylvania supporting Alliance initiatives and LGBTQ+ rights with the Pittsburgh Association of REALTORS® and the Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS®.

As the founder of the Alliance Pittsburgh chapter, the Alliance noted that Young successfully spearheaded a 1 ½ year effort to have both associations support the Alliance’s “Article 10 Rule” which encourages local REALTOR® Political Action Committees (RPACs) from supporting candidates who discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community. She also lobbied the Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS® to support Pennsylvania’s Fairness Act that protects LGBTQ+ people in the workplace, housing and public accommodations.

“I’m humbled to receive this honor,” Young said. “Our entire board in Pittsburgh and Alliance members in Pennsylvania put in the time, effort and thought to help open minds. We followed the principles of succeeding in local advocacy that my Mom, who has a long career in advocacy, taught me. We worked hard to educate many on why supporting the Article 10 Rule and the LGBTQ+ community’s right to fair housing is important. We had examples of how discrimination impacts the lives of real people. And we showed up with proper collateral so that we could support the strong conversations we were having inside and out of meeting rooms. The result of being heard was amazing and we all appreciate the leaders at the association being open-minded enough to think differently. I’m looking forward to working with other Alliance chapter leaders to implement change in their world. This was a major step, but there is a lot more work to do. This is just the beginning”

“Melissa exemplifies what the Alliance’s local advocacy efforts can look like and achieve,” said LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance President Tommie Wehrle. “Advocacy in the real estate industry requires local engagement. Melissa and our Pittsburgh chapter developed the model for others to follow. Not only did they spend hours attending and presenting at a long list of association meetings, but they were prepared in every way. It was exciting for all of us to follow the journey as Melissa’s Pittsburgh team made progress one person at a time which ultimately led to the Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS® to agreeing to adopt our Article 10 Rule and put its power behind the Commonwealth’s support of the LGBTQ+ community.”

The award was voted on by the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance’s Board of Directors.

For more information visit realestatealliance.org.