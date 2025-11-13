Above: Phantom, a humanoid designed for advanced manufacturing, on scene of the Reindustrialize Summit.

When dealing with corporate relocation, most moves typically involve people, their families and household goods. But earlier this year, RELO Direct®—Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®’s (LeadingRE) full-service relocation management company—was asked to relocate something entirely different: a humanoid robot.

The unusual assignment was to move Phantom, a humanoid designed for advanced manufacturing, from San Francisco to Detroit in just under a week. The goal was to ensure his safe arrival at the high-profile ReIndustrialize Summit, where leaders from the Department of Defense, Secret Service and top manufacturing firms would be in attendance.

“This was the first of its kind for us,” says RELO Direct Vice President of Sales Drew Phillips. “We’re used to moving people and sometimes their pets, cars or sensitive lab equipment, but this was a very high-tech, very fragile, very time-sensitive move. It had to be curated in a completely different way.”

Working together on the relocation, LeadingRE and RELO Direct collaborated to deliver a highly specialized, high-touch service—offering a glimpse into how corporate relocation stands to evolve as advanced technologies like humanoids become more common in workplaces.

A unique assignment

The referral came through a LeadingRE network connection, when Jaimie Carter of Watson Realty in Bakersfield, California, reached out to a vice president at LeadingRE on behalf of her daughter, Crystal Newsom, who serves as chief of staff at Foundation Future Industries, the San Francisco-based company behind Phantom.

“My mom works as a relocation director, so I asked her if she knew anyone who could help with logistics,” says Newsom. “We needed Phantom at the conference on a very specific schedule, and we wanted a team we could trust.”

Foundation had explored freight options, but risks around delays, multiple handoffs and limited control made that path too uncertain. With only one week to plan, timing and security were critical.

“They told me they needed to get a humanoid from San Francisco to Detroit for one of the biggest presentations they’d ever had,” recalls Phillips. “No pressure, right?”

Making it happen

The relocation required a custom move plan tailored to Phantom’s specifications. Standing at five feet, nine inches tall and weighing nearly 180 pounds, the humanoid travels in a coffin-like container that protects him during transport. The engineers needed assurance that he would arrive intact, on time and ready to perform.

“We didn’t want too many changes of hands,” says Newsom. “We needed one team to pick him up, care for him and deliver him directly within a few hours of when we needed him.”

RELO Direct leveraged its supply chain network to choose a logistics company experienced in moving robotics, high-tech and laboratory equipment. It was important that the transportation in total, from pick up to delivery, and the same for Phantom’s return, looked as if it was standard operating procedure by Foundation. With this in mind, Phantom was loaded into an unmarked sprinter van with uniformed handlers who worked closely with Newsom. The team departed on a Friday, arriving in Detroit by Monday, precisely within the requested delivery window.

“This was very much a VIP service,” says Phillips. “We call it VIR, or Very Important Robot. Every detail had to be thought through.”

Partnership in action

The success of the project highlights the unique structure of the LeadingRE network. A member’s referral quickly connected Newsom with RELO Direct, enabling the relocation team to spring into action.

“From the beginning, they were very responsive,” says Newsom. “They came to our site, checked everything out and came up with a game plan. That gave me a lot of confidence.”

Phillips adds that the collaboration reflects the strength of the LeadingRE community.

“The trust and credibility from the member’s referral gave us an immediate entry point,” he says. “From there, we vetted the proper partners and designed a move that met every expectation.”

Selection of the logistics partner focused on affordability, proven experience and timeliness. With the conference’s high-profile audience, discretion and precision were equally important.

“When we pulled up with Phantom to unbox and deliver, we were the recognized vendor on site,” says Phillips. “Other companies were delayed by half a day waiting for clearance, but our credentials were verified immediately because of the way we curated the move.”

Growth of humanoid relocation

Foundation is advancing humanoid design for use in defense, manufacturing, logistics and labor. In fact, Phantom represents a new class of robotic workers capable of handling repetitive or strenuous tasks.

“In the short term, we’ll be going to more conferences and doing more keynotes,” says Newsom, who notes that this relocation was just the beginning. “We’ll absolutely be working with the same team again.”

The growth projections she cites are ambitious, pointing to 100 humanoids by the end of this year, growing to 10,000 by 2026 and 20,000 by 2027.

Such expansion suggests that humanoid relocation could become a growing niche for corporate relocation companies.

“They’re not manufactured everywhere,” says Phillips. “They have to be delivered where they’re needed. That opens up a whole new sector of opportunity.”

The successful relocation of Phantom underscores how corporate relocation is evolving beyond its traditional role. Companies like RELO Direct are positioned to support not just people but also high-value technologies.

“This isn’t going to replace traditional relocation, but it’s going to open up a completely new sector,” adds Phillips. “We’re seeing the forefront of it now.”

The move also highlights the importance of trust and adaptability.

“I really want to prioritize working with the right people,” says Newsom. “These are big conferences. The last thing you want is for the robot to be delayed and miss his keynote.”

A new sector of opportunity

Relocating Phantom was more than a logistical challenge. It was a symbol of how mobility in the modern world extends beyond people to technology itself. For RELO Direct and LeadingRE, the project demonstrated the value of collaboration, responsiveness and innovation.

“This was something that hadn’t been done before,” says Phillips. “It went off smoothly because we listened first, then curated a solution.”

For Newsom and Foundation, the experience provided assurance that even the most unusual assets can be entrusted to relocation experts.

“They were a great team to work with,” she says. “I’d recommend RELO Direct to anyone who has something unusual they need moved.”

As humanoids and other advanced technologies become part of everyday business, relocation companies will continue to play a critical role. This case study shows how agility and creativity can transform what once seemed like science fiction into a routine service offering and a new frontier for corporate relocation.

For more information, visit https://www.relodirect.com.