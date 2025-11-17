FirstTeam®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), has announced that Aaron Shriner has been named a founding member and broker of Record in Washington state, and will also support clients in Idaho. Shriner previously served as a vice president and managing broker at Group One Sotheby’s International Realty and at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

“What drew me to FirstTeam® was the company’s team-oriented approach, the great things we continually heard about the leadership team, the industry-best tech stack, and the customizable branding that comes with it,” said Shriner. “I’d been looking to work with a company that could move at the speed of the industry, and all of the recent changes we’re seeing have only reaffirmed our decision. Multiple brands are sitting in the market now that don’t know what the future looks like. At FirstTeam®, we have the flexibility and stability to continue to grow in the evolving landscape.”

He and his wife, Laura, co-founders of The Shriner Group, join FirstTeam with the aim to leverage the brokerage’s resources and unlock a new era of excellence, opportunity and vision for their clients and the community, Aaron Shriner said.

“Aaron’s and Laura’s leadership and market expertise will be key to advancing our company’s expansion strategy in Idaho,” said Michele Harrington, CEO of FirstTeam®. “His local insight, leadership skills and entrepreneurial spirit perfectly align with our culture, and his proven success and commitment to excellence will further our ability to deliver the exceptional service we are known for and expand our presence across the region.”

FirstTeam®, which includes 52 offices and over 2,300 sales agents, announced Idaho as the first state in its national expansion in April 2025 and opened its Washington office in September. The company plans to launch a presence in Arizona and Colorado in the coming months.

