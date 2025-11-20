As we approach the end of the year, there’s a powerful temptation to stop running so fast to reach it. While it can feel like your peaks and valleys for the year are locked in by the middle of the fourth quarter, doubling down in order to keep the momentum going is the best thing you can do for your business if you’re determined to end the year on a high note.

But while one year leads directly into another with no break in between, and the fourth quarter can ultimately set the tone for the year ahead, we asked some of our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“How do you keep your clients, agents and/or your business energized and engaged to finish the year strong?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Achievers

Jessica Bauer

Real Estate Agent and Realtor®

Keller Williams Collective

“The end of the year holds great opportunity. As agents, it can be an added push to meet or exceed their goals. For buyers, it can be an opportunity at a great home with a better deal than they might receive by waiting until the spring market. Sellers may not have as much competition, and if properly prepped, could outperform in a limited inventory market. It’s all about looking for opportunities and setting up the pipeline for a strong 2026.”

Futurists

Rob Norman

Regional President, East

Coldwell Banker Realty

“We stay energized by staying focused on what matters most: supporting our agents so they can serve clients at the highest level. This year, we restructured our offices into regional sales centers, giving agents broader reach and better access to hands-on and virtual support. We’re not chasing headcount; we’re building a strong, productive network. Our tools, coaching and concierge services help agents stay focused on their clients, not paperwork. We’ve been around 120 years by planning ahead, not standing still. I remind agents not to get distracted by headlines; just serve your clients well and the rest will follow. We’re already preparing for the next decade, and that momentum carries us through every quarter, especially the fourth.”

Influencers

Nydia Pino

Broker/Owner

Realty ONE Group Innovation

“After 25 years in real estate, I’ve learned that the fourth quarter is all about consistency and focus. While many start slowing down for the holidays, I encourage my agents to stay engaged—because every conversation is an opportunity. We double down on business planning, nurturing leads and strengthening our SOI and partnerships. I also remind my team that adding to the pipeline daily is non-negotiable. By staying plugged into changes from our local and state boards, we’re always ahead of the curve. That focus and discipline not only finishes the year strong, but sets the stage for growth in the new year.”

Luminaries

John S. Finn Jr.

Co-Founder | Senior Managing Broker

United Real Estate Richmond

“The fourth quarter is a time to sharpen focus while celebrating progress. I keep my team energized by setting clear, achievable goals, recognizing wins both big and small, and creating opportunities for growth. With clients, we stay engaged through consistent communication and a proactive approach to serving their needs. My C.H.I.E.F.S. Formula—Career, Health, Income, Education, Family and Spirituality—keeps us grounded and inspired. By holding each other accountable, staying balanced and working toward a shared vision, we don’t just finish the year strong—we launch into the next with clarity, energy and unstoppable momentum.”

Visit https://www.rismedia.com/2025-newsmakers to learn more about this year’s Newsmakers.

Thank you to our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers Sponsors:

Newsmakers Gold Sponsor

Real Estate Webmasters

Newsmakers Bronze Sponsors

American Home Shield

HouseAmp

Lofty

Realtors Property Resource