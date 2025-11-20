Zillow announced that Craig Tann, founder and broker of huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, was named the Community Impact Champion, a national recognition honoring real estate leaders whose compassion and service extend far beyond the closing table during the Zillow Flex Unlock 2025 Conference.

The Community Impact Champion Award recognizes team leads or agents who go above and beyond in giving back whether through charitable work, community outreach or meaningful client support. Winners are selected based on measurable impact and a commitment to uplifting others.

“We’ve built our brokerage around the belief that success means more when it uplifts others,” Tann said. “Our team is committed to strengthening the communities we serve and finding new ways to make a lasting difference.”

Under Tann’s leadership, huntington & ellis has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local nonprofits, donating more than $80,000 in 2024 alone. Most recently, in October, the brokerage raised more than $14,000 for the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) and Kindness Conquers. Tann not only organized and produced the events; he also personally matched donations to maximize impact.

“Receiving this award is incredibly meaningful,” Tann said. “Community impact is part of who we are as a brokerage. When our neighbors need us, we show up.”

With more than two decades of experience, Tann has led huntington & ellis to become one of Southern Nevada’s top-producing brokerages, recognized locally among the top 10 brokerages and nationally among the top 250 teams. The firm has donated nearly $300,000 over the past five years through drives, volunteer work and partnerships with Three Square, Las Vegas Rescue Mission and Kindness Conquers.

