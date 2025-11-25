Despite a challenging market, some agents have found a way to evolve…and excel. In an upcoming panel discussion, attendees can learn how these real estate professionals have made the most of change and found new ways to grow their business.

The session will be part of RISMedia’s 6th Annual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, a virtual educational event taking place on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

This virtual event will be packed with powerful insights, proven strategies and market intelligence from some of the industry’s most respected leaders.

In the session, “Change Agents: How Top Real Estate Pros Have Adapted (and Prospered) in the New Normal,” industry leaders will share insights into prospering in a post NAR-settlement landscape.



Heading up this session will be:

Vince Leisey, President of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate



Chip Murphy, Executive Vice President of Michael Saunders & Company

The two executives shared some insights into what they’ll be discussing on this important topic.

“The new normal requires agents who are ready to change, grow and leverage technology like never before,” said Leisey. “Those who embrace innovation and stay agile will find new opportunities in every challenge. Technology doesn’t replace the agent—it elevates the agent who chooses to evolve while building relationships. I am excited and honored to moderate this panel and learn from the top producers and leaders around the country.”



Murphy added, “Success comes to agents who see challenges as opportunities, not obstacles. Adapting strategies, leveraging new tools, and staying client-focused turns market shifts into growth.”



This year’s overall theme—“Turning the Corner in 2026: How to Make the Most of a Better Market”—will explore how top brokers, executives and agents are taking advantage of the shifting real estate landscape to maximize opportunities in the year ahead. Attendees will gain actionable takeaways to strengthen their business, including strategies for improving your value proposition, maximizing AI, revamping your marketing, forging connections with today’s buyers and sellers, and much more.

See the full schedule here.



Can’t attend live? Your registration includes full access to all session replays, so you can catch every insight on your own schedule.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the industry’s top minds and position yourself for success in 2026.

Register Now!

Thank you to our 2026 event sponsors:

American Home Shield

Realtors Property Resource LLC