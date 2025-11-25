The experts agree—AI can help make you more efficient and effective. During this session, AI-savvy real estate pros will discuss how they’re utilizing AI to streamline tasks so that they can spend more time where it matters: building business with clients.

The session will be part of RISMedia’s 6th Annual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, a virtual educational event taking place on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

This virtual event will be packed with powerful insights, proven strategies and market intelligence from some of the industry’s most respected leaders.

In the session, “Game Changing AI Strategies That Will Help You Do More and Earn More,” industry leaders will share insights into using artificial intelligence to work smarter not harder and avoid pitfalls and unnecessary distractions.

Heading up this session will be:

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, CEO of KWCP and Regional Director for the Keller Williams Maryland/DC Region, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Matthew Rathbun, Executive Vice President, Coldwell Banker Elite in Virginia

Wendy Forsythe, Chief Marketing Officer for eXp Realty

Kelly Sand, Realtor® for CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty in Bismarck, North Dakota

The executives shared some insights into what they’ll be discussing on this important topic.

“AI isn’t here to replace the agent—it’s here to amplify the agent,” says Lovett-Menkiti. “The real power lies in using technology to free up our time, sharpen our focus, and deepen the human connection that is at the heart of every great real estate business.”

“AI is the PhD-level assistant you’ve always wished you had,” said Rathbun. “Used well, it takes the heavy lifting off your plate so you can focus on the parts of the job only a human can do. It frees you up to build real rapport, be a better trusted advisor, and grow your business with far more intention.”



“AI isn’t replacing agents—it’s empowering us,” said Forsythe. “By using AI to automate tasks and generate content, we free up time to focus on what matters most: building relationships and growing our business. It’s about working smarter, staying human, and leading the way into real estate’s next evolution.”



This year’s overall theme—“Turning the Corner in 2026: How to Make the Most of a Better Market”—will explore how top brokers, executives and agents are taking advantage of the shifting real estate landscape to maximize opportunities in the year ahead. Attendees will gain actionable takeaways to strengthen their business, including strategies for improving your value proposition, maximizing AI, revamping your marketing, forging connections with today’s buyers and sellers, and much more.

Can’t attend live? Your registration includes full access to all session replays, so you can catch every insight on your own schedule.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the industry’s top minds and position yourself for success in 2026.

Thank you to our 2026 event sponsors:

American Home Shield

Realtors Property Resource LLC