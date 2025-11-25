Keller Williams Realty, LLC (KW) has announced the company is expanding across Asia, opening a new franchise in Uzbekistan as international sales grow.

“This has been a truly historic year of international growth for Keller Williams, which is a direct result of entrepreneurs who think big, act boldly and stay committed to our models that drive success,” says William E. Soteroff, president, Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW), the international division of KW. “As our global momentum continues to accelerate, we’re honored to welcome Uzbekistan to our KW family.”

According to the release, year-to-date results (January-October 2025) include: over 17,600 international agents; over 70,000 units closed; $17.2 billion in sales volume; expansion into seven international regions in 2025, including the Cayman Islands, El Salvador, Hungary, North Macedonia, Singapore, Qatar and now, Uzbekistan.

The KW franchise in Uzbekistan will be led by regional operating principal Arthur Yugai. A business leader with 15 years of experience spanning real estate and government reform, Yugai operated a franchise associated with Etagi, a full-service real estate company, before affiliating with KW.

“Through KW’s systems and education, we aim to help agents think and act like entrepreneurs,” said Yugai. “Over time, this will continue to raise service standards, strengthen client trust, and shape a more professional real estate industry.”

Uzbekistan marks the eighth KW master franchise in Asia. As of October 31, KW has 21 market centers and over 1,200 agents across Asia. The brand’s other seven regions include Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Singapore and New Delhi, India.

“We built Uzbekistan’s first full-service real estate company and transformed the agent role from an informal profession into a respected career path,” said Yugai. “Now, with Keller Williams, we’re ready to take this transformation to the next level.”

As of October 31, KWW has 265 market centers (outside of the U.S. and Canada) across more than 60 regions. KWW is exploring further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW’s regions include Albania; Argentina; Aruba; Bahamas; Belize; Bermuda; Bolivia; Bonaire; Cayman Islands; Colombia; Costa Rica; Curaçao; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Delhi NCR, India; Dominican Republic; Dubai, UAE; El Salvador; France; Germany; Greece; Guatemala; Guyana; Honduras; Hungary; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Mongolia; Nicaragua; North Macedonia; Panama; Paraguay; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Qatar; Romania; São Paulo, Brazil; Saudi Arabia; Scotland; Serbia; Singapore; Sint Maarten; Slovenia; Southern Africa; Spain; Suriname; Thailand; Turkiye; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; Uruguay; Uzbekistan; and Vietnam.

