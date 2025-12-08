Above, Annie Hanna Cestra

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services announces that COO Annie Hanna Cestra has been elected chairman of the Pennsylvania State Real Estate Commission. This commission serves as the state regulatory body, responsible for overseeing real estate licensure, consumer protection and professional standards within the commonwealth.

As COO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Cestra has helped the company remain the top real estate company in the state, advancing strategic initiatives, increasing operational efficiency and supporting growth and development of real estate professionals, according to the release.

“I am honored to be elected chairman of the Pennsylvania State Real Estate Commission,” says Cestra. “Pennsylvania’s real estate market plays a vital role in our economy and in the lives of millions of residents. I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners, industry stakeholders and the public to ensure that our standards remain strong and responsive to the needs of today’s sellers, buyers and professionals.”

As chairman, Cestra will guide commission meetings, oversee regulatory initiatives and support the implementation of the statewide licensing procedures and educational requirements, reflecting a continued commitment to fostering a culture of transparency, professionalism and confidence within the real estate industry.

