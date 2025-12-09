Above: Jimmy McNally

Jimmy McNally, sales manager for CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises in Apollo Beach, Florida, is a leading driver of innovation—and a big part of his success has been using MoxiWorks to support agent productivity and growth goals.

Building on that momentum, McNally is driving the firm’s next phase of growth with RISE by MoxiWorks—a new technology platform that launched last month.

“Choosing the right CRM and productivity platform was a long and thoughtful process,” says McNally, who has had a longstanding relationship with the company. “We recognized that our existing technology was outdated and that agent engagement and adoption weren’t where they needed to be. At the same time, we had ambitious growth goals as a company, and we needed a solution that could align with our vision, simplify our systems and deliver real value to our agents.”

MoxiWorks quickly rose to the top of the short list of contenders.

“MoxiWorks provided the all-in-one solution we were looking for—a platform that empowers agents with cutting-edge technology, helps them show up more effectively for their clients and supports our 33-plus year legacy of growth and innovation,” says McNally.

Exploring new ways to operate more efficiently, the company has integrated AI-driven tools into several areas of the MoxiWorks ecosystem, with McNally pointing to one of the most exciting collaborations taking place on the social side of the business.

“Through automation, we’ve made it possible for agents to have daily content posted across their social media platforms, taking a huge workload off their plates while ensuring consistent, professional visibility,” he explains.

The company also leverages benefit-driven features in MoxiWorks to automate timely, relevant communications between agents and their contacts. Whenever a listing hits the market, changes price, hosts an open house or sells, content is automatically created and shared.

“This integration has been a game-changer,” says McNally.

And while MoxiWorks delivers value across many areas, McNally points to a few specific tools that have made a tremendous difference, beginning with MoxiPresent—a presentation tool.

“We’ve built fully branded buyer and seller presentation templates that align directly with our brokerage’s processes,” he says. “These include video, website links and dynamic content, all designed so agents can deliver a professional, consistent message without having to build from scratch.”

Then there’s the MoxiWorks CRM, which McNally says has strengthened client communication and consistency.

“The ability to create branded templates for campaigns, newsletters and local updates allows agents to send meaningful, hyperlocal content to their databases,” he says.

In a short period of time, the results have been measurably positive.

“We’ve seen significant increases in engagement, reach and communication across social channels,” says McNally, “but we’re not stopping there.” In fact, the new product launch of RISE by MoxiWorks is the first native-AI relationship intelligence platform built for agents, teams and brokers.

It interprets real engagement data to surface opportunities, reveal next steps and automate outreach—guiding agents with actions they didn’t even know to ask.

The results, McNally notes, speak for themselves. Agents who consistently use MoxiPresent average $46,000 more in income than those who don’t, while those who fully embrace MoxiWorks’ content notifications and automations make $43,000 more on average than those who don’t.

“When brokerages and agents fully leverage MoxiWorks’ marketing technology, the result is nearly $90,000 in additional production per agent per year,” he says.

“Our focus now is deepening the value we deliver to agents. With the new AI capabilities in RISE by MoxiWorks, we’re building a seamless, intelligent ecosystem that streamlines every part of their workflow.”

