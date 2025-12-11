Above: Pearson Smith Realty Staff and Leadership at D.C. metro regional meeting.

Pearson Smith Realty (PSR) started with 14 agents in 2014 and has grown to over 1,100 affiliates in Metro D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. What factors have contributed to sustaining this kind of growth?

Eric Pearson: We lead first with culture and support, which we’ve always considered non-negotiable. We also operate on a 100% flat-fee model. What we’re finding is that agents realize that the quickest way to increase profitability is to go to a 100% commission brokerage, especially in a slower market where sales prices are still appreciating. With market appreciation, while all commission opportunities grow, keeping our brokerage’s take static at that flat-fee number results in even more per-transaction commission to our agents. Through internal lead programs, backed with industry-leading technology, we currently generate close to a billion dollars a year in agent sales, providing increased productivity, stability of income for our agents and assistance with agent database growth (past clients). We strongly believe that if we provide agents with a culture complete with a high level of support and a 100% commission, then add the additional piece of lead generation to maximize their productivity (something most brokerages struggle with), it will be the roadmap to success and why we’ve grown so quickly.

You operate a very successful internet leads acquisition and conversion system resulting in a high volume of closed business. What are the key components that make the program special?

EP: Outside of general commission-split inquiries, lead generation is historically the most sought-after value proposition an agent is looking for. The market will always have its ups and downs; by offering lead generation opportunities, an agent never has to worry where their next transaction is coming from. It is important to learn the business first, so we provide a step function system so agents can grow into and be prepared for successfully converting online leads. We offer general mentorship (transaction, customer service knowledge), PSR Lead Forward (lead opportunities, basics of online-leads coaching), with eventual “graduation” to our higher-level lead programs (merit-based). Focusing on agent development to a point where they have the toolkit and knowledge to successfully work online leads, agent entrepreneurs will win and win big when committed to the process.

How does your training impact an agent’s ability to intake a lead and get it to a closed sale? Is the training and education process the same as what you and United have rolled out across the country?

EP: As EVP of lead generation for United Real Estate, it’s important we provide consistent training for agents. We have a LeadBoost product that can be very effective if an agent is using it correctly and understands how long it takes to potentially nurture and develop a lead. You never know which lead will make its way to closing, so everything should be identical each time—from what is said on the first call to what goes out in the next email or text message as well as their cadence. Outside of general training, our goal is to bring lead programs to all offices across the URE network. We are currently successfully deploying across markets, with the goal of expediting that initiative in 2026.

One of the things we hear a lot about is the culture at PSR-United. How is your culture unique from other firms in the region?

EP: One of our core values is that you can be serious without wearing a suit, and while that doesn’t mean showing up to a meeting with a customer dressed in shorts, we realize that all individuals are different—and we embrace diversity. From a culture perspective, it’s all about getting agents engaged, and we do several things to make that happen. Whether it’s Teamwork Tuesdays—where we share training tips in our offices from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by lunch to help further build community—to a larger activity once a month (charitable, business planning, appreciation based), culture is, and always will be, No. 1.

PSR merged with United Real Estate’s national network in 2022. What are the most important benefits associated with the merger?

Chris Boris: You never know how two companies are going to fit together, but it’s worked out exceptionally well. United has a fabulous referral network that has expanded upon PSR’s, giving us reach across the country. This has allowed our agents to move from a regional playing field to a national one. United also brought a lot of technology. PSR has always been on the leading edge of technology as far as the services, processes and portals we offer our agents—but United’s proprietary Bullseye Agent Productivity Platform offers a whole new suite of things. United has given us the ability to maintain our character while operating on more of a national basis.

How does PSR-United keep agents informed, updated and in a position to be successful, regardless of what’s happening in the industry?

CB: In addition to a rigorous training, teaching and collaboration schedule, we also host a virtual monthly show where our managing brokers (myself included) address the things we see popping up on the broker helplines. At the end of the show, we allow agents to throw out questions about whatever is going on in their world. We also host lunch-and-learns, and our corporate team is in the office every day, so agents have the ability to choose how they want to train, learn and collaborate. United supplements our offerings with its own training and teaching programs—so between our schedule and United’s, there’s no shortage of opportunities for agents to tune in, improve their skills, collaborate and learn.

