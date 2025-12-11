Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), a subsidiary of Stellar MLS, has continued its international engagement in 2025, supporting multiple markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe. The organization provides consulting, strategy development and educational resources to help real estate professionals and organizations adopt MLS frameworks and modernize practices.

In the past year, UCO has engaged with more than 30 markets, introducing cross-border knowledge sharing through strategic sessions and leadership forums. Its activities include technology modernization, association-led initiatives and creation of education content for international partners.

“We are proud to collaborate with our colleagues worldwide who share our vision to elevate the global real estate ecosystem,” said Marion Weiler, SVP of Marketing, Communications and Global Markets at UCO and Stellar MLS. “With a unifying focus on collaboration and empowerment—connecting people, markets and ideas—we unlock the transparency, trust and efficiency needed to transform entire regions.”

In November, UCO participated in the Real Estate & New Tech (RENT) event in Paris, France, engaging with European real estate leaders and sharing educational resources through CEPI, the European Association of Real Estate Professionals. In Prague, UCO collaborated with Igluu, a digital technology firm, presenting at the company’s Innovation & Inspiration event to demonstrate how MLS practices support transparency, professional cooperation and accurate property data in the Czech market.

“Our collaboration with Igluu is a shared commitment to shaping the future of real estate through education, transparency and innovation,” said Dr. Mathew Kallumadil, SVP of Technology, Innovation and Global Markets at UCO and Stellar MLS.

In recognition of its work supporting international MLS development, Stellar MLS has been approved as a Principal Member of FIABCI Worldwide for 2026. FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, represents 1.5 million professionals across 83 countries. The announcement was made at the 44th Global Leadership Summit in Panama City, Panama.

“We are honored to now be a Principal Member of FIABCI,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of UCO and Stellar MLS. “This status reflects the global trust we’ve earned through integrity, collaboration and our commitment to FIABCI’s mission thus far. It’s not only an acknowledgment of what we’ve accomplished—it’s a foundation for what comes next.”

As UCO enters 2026, the organization will continue initiatives aimed at supporting the adoption of MLS practices, professional education and global real estate collaboration.

For more information, visit www.stellarmls.com.