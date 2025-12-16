Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the eighth consecutive year, based on employee feedback collected through the organization’s annual workplace survey.

The certification is determined entirely by employee responses regarding their experience working at the company. This year, 85% of surveyed employees said Anywhere is a great place to work, compared with a national average of 57%, according to Great Place to Work data.

“Our people are the heartbeat of the company,” said Brad Kogut, Head of Talent at Anywhere Real Estate. “This recognition, based on anonymous employee feedback, is an especially meaningful testament to our people-first culture. In a year of transformation and change, our teams have embraced innovation and new ways of working, driving progress that positions us for an even stronger future.”

Employee survey results highlighted innovation as a key area of strength, with Anywhere earning an 81% score in this category. The company has focused on expanding learning and development opportunities related to artificial intelligence, aimed at helping employees build skills and incorporate generative AI into daily work.

These efforts include the launch of an AI Innovators Award Program, a quarterly initiative recognizing employees who use AI tools to address business challenges, improve workflows, and support agents and customers. Participants are nominated by colleagues and reviewed by cross-functional leaders.

Anywhere has also introduced a companywide, three-part AI training program designed to help employees understand and apply AI tools in practical ways. The training is supported by additional resources, including self-paced courses and instructional materials.

The company has also continued to integrate AI into internal processes with the goal of simplifying workflows, reducing administrative friction, and allowing employees to focus more time on collaboration and customer-facing work.

