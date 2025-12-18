Forbes Global Properties is marking its fifth anniversary this month, reflecting on the growth of its invitation-only network of independent real estate brokerages focused on high-end and ultra high-end residential markets.

The company’s objective since 2020 was to develop a collaborative international platform for brokerages operating at the upper tier of the real estate market. Today, Forbes Global Properties operates in more than 650 locations worldwide, representing buyers and sellers of luxury residential properties across multiple continents.

“In just five years, Forbes Global Properties has become exactly what our founders envisioned,” says Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “This achievement reflected the collective insight of our board and members, whose expertise has shaped the standards of the network.”

Forbes Global Properties is the exclusive real estate partner of Forbes, which became a shareholder in the company and holds representation on its board of directors. Forbes reaches an estimated 167 million unique visitors each month across its platforms, according to a release.

“Forbes Global Properties offers a platform where residential real estate is represented through the trusted storytelling of Forbes,” says Nikki Koval, senior vice president and assistant general counsel at Forbes Media LLC and secretary of the board at Forbes Global Properties. “That connection reinforces confidence for clients making high-value real estate decisions.”

The relationship with Forbes informs Forbes Global Properties’ editorial and communications strategy, which emphasizes narrative-driven property marketing. Company leadership says this approach reflects how affluent buyers and sellers often view real estate as an extension of personal identity rather than solely as a functional asset.

“The scope of Forbes Global Properties’ global footprint provides sellers with broad international visibility,” says Andy Nelson, president and owner of Willis Allen Real Estate and vice chair of the board at Forbes Global Properties. “Listings are positioned through a platform that combines global reach with local expertise.”

Reflecting on the company’s progress, founding board members emphasized the importance of selective membership and long-term standards.

“Five years on, I am most proud of the professional caliber of the members chosen to be part of Forbes Global Properties,” says José Ribes Bas, owner and director of Rimontgó and a founding board member. “From the beginning, the focus was on building a company centered on the client and committed to long-term excellence.”

Jalbert noted that the network’s portfolio includes residential properties with architectural and design significance across its markets. “The properties entrusted to our members regularly achieve record-setting prices,” he says.

Looking ahead, company leaders said Forbes Global Properties plans to continue expanding selectively into new international markets while maintaining its emphasis on independent advisory and local expertise.

“In an environment increasingly shaped by digital platforms and automation, high-net-worth clients are seeking advisors who understand their needs and markets deeply,” says Quentin Epiney, founder of FGP Swiss & Alps and a founding board member.

“As we look to the future, Forbes Global Properties remains focused on standards-driven growth,” says Matt Beall, CEO and founder of Hawai‘i Life and chair of the board. “With selective membership and international reach, the network will continue to evolve within the high-end real estate sector.”

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.