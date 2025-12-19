Above, Morgan Carey

Real Estate Webmasters is excited to announce the release of AI Call Grading and Coaching in the REW Dialer this winter—a new feature that aligns with the company’s commitment to leveraging AI into its CRM to help agents boost their results.

Real Estate Webmasters CEO Morgan Carey says the Dialer—an add-on tool that streamlines processes and empowers agents to have better conversations with leads—now goes even further with the new AI Call Grading and Coaching. It not only simplifies lead engagement, but also guides agents on how to close more deals.

“AI Call Grading offers a quick but effective assessment of calls,” says Carey. “It analyzes an agent’s conversation and provides an overall and individual letter grade across key real estate sales categories. The grading is a quick way to determine how well agents are doing and which areas they need to improve.”

On top of that, the Dialer also has AI Call Coaching, which users can leverage to get more detailed feedback. “The coaching highlights strengths and offers suggestions on how to communicate more effectively. This way, agents can ask better questions, listen more closely, address a client’s concerns in a more reassuring way and build trust. Plus, with this feature, agents don’t need to wait for scheduled reviews or one-on-one training sessions,” says Carey.

“AI Grading and Coaching make development more accessible,” he adds. “It’s like having a private coach that gives honest, helpful advice without judgment, at any time of day.”

By automating the evaluation and feedback process, according to Carey, agents get the support they need to grow without the emotional friction that sometimes exists when discussing performance. “The use of AI keeps feedback objective and personalized, giving agents the means to assess their strengths and weaknesses, and grow,” he says.

Another way Real Estate Webmasters helps agents access the tools they need to achieve their goals is through its “Pennies on the Dollar” concept. “In website development, creating a custom feature from scratch can take hundreds of hours of planning, coding, design, testing and project management—and the time and cost that comes with it adds up quickly,” says Carey.

“With the ‘Pennies on the Dollar’ concept, custom features that have been developed and coded can be copied for a fraction of the original cost—making powerful custom features more accessible to all agents and teams,” he says.

“The idea is simple,” adds Carey. “Once a custom feature has been developed, our customers can have it implemented at a fraction of the time and cost it would take to create from the ground up. You get the same quality and results, but for pennies on the dollar.”

While clients can copy custom work that’s already built, Carey goes on to explain that Real Estate Webmasters will not share or compare non-public custom features on client sites, especially within the same market. “This protects clients and ensures fairness, while allowing clients to draw inspiration from publicly accessible features,” he says.

Continuing to lead the way in innovation while helping agents access the best tools in the industry, the development of AI Call Grading and Coaching—and Real Estate Webmasters’ “Pennies on the Dollar” concept—is a testament to this.

To learn more about how Real Estate Webmasters can support your professional and technology needs, visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.