The Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) has announced its 2026 Board of Directors, which brings together experienced MLS leaders from across North America.

The 2026 Board will build on CMLS’ ongoing work in policy development, collaboration and governance, supporting MLSs as it navigates an evolving industry landscape and increasing demands for clarity, consistency and innovation, the organizaton stated.

“This Board brings the experience and perspective that matter right now,” says Denee Evans, CEO of CMLS. “They understand the complexity of the moment and the responsibility that comes with leading an industry in transition. The work we’ve done to strengthen the MLS, build clearer frameworks, and elevate our voice has set a strong foundation. This group is prepared to carry that work forward and ensure CMLS remains a steady partner for our members and a trusted force for the marketplace and the professionals who rely on it.”

2026 CMLS Board of Directors



Chair : Nicole Jensen, CEO, realMLS

Past Chair : John DiMichele, CEO, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board and PropTx Innovations Inc.

Vice Chair : Justin Haag, CEO, Northwest MLS

Secretary/Treasurer : Jeff Bosch, CEO, IRES LLC

Directors:

Brad Bjelke , CEO, UtahRealEstate.com

Chris Carrillo , CEO, North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc.

Art Carter , CEO, California Regional MLS

Matt Consalvo , CEO, Arizona Regional MLS

Shayne Fairley , COO, Stellar MLS

Richard Haggerty , CEO, OneKey® MLS

Chris Haran , Managing Director and CTO, MRED

Jerry Legrand , CTO, APEX MLS

Shelley Specchio , CEO, MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative

Rob Wagoner , Senior VP & MLS Director, Heartland Multiple Listing Service

Shayne Fairley and Jerry Legrand were newly elected to serve four-year terms on the CMLS Board of Directors. Art Carter was appointed to fill a vacancy and complete the remaining term. Additionally, Brad Bjelke, Jeff Bosch, Shelley Specchio and Rob Wagoner were re-elected to serve new four-year terms. CMLS directors are elected by the general membership. The sitting board of directors elects officers.

With the support of its 2026 Board of Directors, CMLS noted it will continue to provide leadership, resources and advocacy that help MLSs serve their markets effectively and deliver lasting value to consumers and real estate professionals.

