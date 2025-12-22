Migration patterns aren’t just for the birds. People, too, take wing when they’re dissatisfied with their locations for whatever reason or reasons. Conducted annually since 1993 by the Atlas Moving Company, the Migration Patterns Study measures Atlas customers’ moving trends interstate, interprovince and internationally.

This year’s study measures relocations from Nov. 1, 2024, to Oct. 31, 2025, to gauge where people moved from and where they moved to. In 2025, Atlas’ interstate moves held steady compared to years past, aligning with recent U.S. Census data. Despite this, overall mobility remains low today, primarily due to affordability constraints such as the high cost of homeownership and limited inventory.

The continued volume of interstate moves, even as the median age of first-time homebuyers climbs and home sales slow, highlights the moving industry’s role as a consistent facilitator of necessary life and professional transitions amidst challenging market conditions.

The five states experiencing the most people leaving are, in order, Louisiana, West Virginia, Wyoming, Delaware and Nebraska. A summary of specific reasons follows.

Louisiana (66% of interstate moves were outbound). The No. 1 reason for residents leaving is said to be the lack of jobs and job opportunities, according to the Shreveport Times. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of employed residents has declined significantly recently. Other factors contributing to the outmigration include affordability, education opportunities, hurricanes, health, limited economic diversification and crime and infrastructure challenges, as well as climate change threats.

West Virginia (61% outbound). Reasons for leaving vary, according to the Associated Press, but common themes emerge: a lack of opportunity or low pay; not enough to do; a political climate that some find oppressive and poor cellphone and internet service. According to the Census Bureau, only 79% of West Virginian households have a broadband internet subscription, the fifth-smallest rate in the country. The population has suffered from changing demographics, with deaths outpacing births for the past two decades, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Wyoming (58% outbound). Over 60% of people born in the Cowboy State will leave Wyoming by the time they reach their 30s—and the majority will not return. That is the highest percentage of any state in the nation, according to a U.S. Census survey.

Delaware (57% outbound). The growing loss of businesses, according to the Fordham Journal of Corporate and Financial Law, has negatively impacted the state. Long the preferred state of incorporation due to its business-friendly legal framework, recent news suggests that changes in regulatory policies, controversial judicial decisions and tax implications have prompted a significant number of companies to seek incorporation elsewhere. As a result, many believe that Delaware’s “monopoly” over corporate incorporation seems to be showing early signs of collapse, which could impact people’s desire to live in the state.

Nebraska (57% outbound). While the overall population continues to inch upward, primarily driven by natural increase and international arrivals, according to SiliconPrairieNews.com, domestic outmigration remains a persistent challenge, with more people leaving Nebraska for other states than moving in. Nebraska still experiences a net outflow of college-educated residents. For years, “brain drain” has been a talking point among educators and workforce development leaders.

The five states experiencing the most people moving to are, in order, Arkansas, Idaho, North Carolina, Hawaii and, though not technically a state, Washington, D.C. A summary of specific reasons follows.

Arkansas (68% of interstate moves were inbound). Approximately 73,123 people made the move to Arkansas in 2023 in search of natural beauty and affordability, according to Consumer Affairs Journal of Consumer Research. A median home price of $249,300—40.7% below the national median—and a cost-of-living index of 90.3 make the latter easier to achieve. However, a lower-than-average median household income may pose challenges for some movers.

Idaho (64% inbound). The state has experienced significant population growth in recent years, and there are five factors that have contributed to this trend, according to local brokerage Callison Group Real Estate. They are: a strong economy, excellent outdoor lifestyle, low cost of living, friendly communities and low crime rate.

North Carolina (60% inbound). In 2023, a substantial 339,255 people moved to North Carolina, drawn in by its “Goldilocks” effect, also according to Consumer Affairs Journal of Consumer Research. The state offers a middle-of-the-road cost of living, diverse job opportunities and a balanced geographical and political climate that many movers find appealing. In particular, major cities like Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham lead the way in population growth for these very reasons.

Hawaii (60% inbound). Surprise, surprise! (not). The five reasons people move from the U.S. mainland to Honolulu include, according to local brokerage Hawaiilife.com, the everyday connection to nature; a slower, more intentional pace of life; a diverse, welcoming community; consistent weather and natural beauty year-round; and a strong real estate market with long-term appeal.

Washington, D.C. (59% inbound). The city and its suburbs make up a dynamic region populated by highly educated, high-income earners and diverse cultural backgrounds, and much of what they do has a ripple effect throughout the country. Other reasons to move to the Washington, D.C., area include high-paying tech jobs, world-class attractions, a varied performing arts scene and great outdoor spaces.