For Ken Baris, real estate isn’t just a career; it’s a calling that began in childhood.

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty literally grew up in the business. His father, Jordan Baris, founded the company in 1952—and as a child, the young Baris always had real estate on the mind.

“When I was in kindergarten, someone asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, and I said a Realtor®,” explains Baris. “I didn’t even know what that meant—but I knew that’s what my father was, and I wanted to be a good one.”

Today, Baris leads one of New Jersey’s most respected real estate firms with offices across the northern part of the state. Under his direction, the company has embraced technology, innovation and culture as drivers of success.

How has business been in 2025?

Ken Baris: We’ve been doing extremely well. Our market share continues to grow, even in a challenging environment. I often say we operate more like a speedboat than a cruise ship—we can pivot quickly, adjust course and move with agility when market conditions change. Our agents are empowered, confident and adaptable, which makes us very attractive to experienced professionals looking for a place to thrive.

What’s the current state of the New Jersey market?

KB: Inventory remains tight, and multiple offers are still the norm. I call it an “artificial market” because there are many people who’d like to sell but haven’t listed yet. When interest rates drop further, I think we’ll see a surge of listings. Ironically, that could temporarily soften prices because buyers will finally have more options. But overall, homes are still selling faster than they did pre-COVID, and demand in our region remains very strong.

What sets your firm apart from others in your market?

KB: A few things, beginning with the fact that we’re extremely creative and deeply involved in technology. I was on Zillow’s first broker advisory board, consulted for Dotloop and created one of the first digital listing presentation platforms, Top Presenter, so innovation is in our DNA.

We also take a holistic approach to agent development. We have a director of onboarding and culture, plus a dedicated coaching program that helps agents continuously improve. Many firms focus only on new agents and forget about them once they’re producing, but we stay engaged throughout their careers. And we make it fun—food trucks, great sales meetings and strong camaraderie. When people enjoy where they work, success follows.

What’s your leadership philosophy?

KB: I believe leadership is about empowerment. I created something called the “Rule of 10.” Out of every 10 decisions, I expect my leaders to make all of them on their own. I’ll love six or seven, offer feedback on a couple and maybe reverse one. But giving them that freedom creates ownership and confidence.

I also have what I call my “Three Es of Management”: envision, empower and energize. You start by helping people see the possibilities ahead, then give them the tools to succeed, and finally, you make the journey fun and inspiring.

How do you stay on top of trends and innovations shaping real estate?

KB: I’ve been attending industry conferences since the mid-1980s, and I’m often a speaker at events like RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange. I also mentor for venture capital firms investing in real estate technology, which gives me early access to emerging innovations. We’ve integrated AI and automation into our daily operations for some time now, long before many companies started experimenting. Plus, my brother runs a data science firm that provides us with market intelligence on a granular level. It helps us identify opportunities, price more accurately and understand trends before they hit the mainstream.

What qualities make someone a great fit for your company?

KB: It’s not about loving houses—it’s about loving people and the process of helping them. The best agents are competitive, creative and collaborative. Many of our top performers come from teaching or athletic backgrounds. Teachers are great communicators and nurturers; athletes are coachable and driven. We’ve had Olympians and professional athletes on our team. They thrive here because they love to win and grow.

What advice would you give someone starting out in real estate today?

KB: Don’t join a team where you become anonymous. Choose a brokerage that invests in your development—training, coaching and mentorship matter far more than branding. Align yourself with someone who will let you shadow and learn. We recently had an agent who came from another firm where she felt unseen. In her first two months with us, she closed nine contracts—the same number she’d done in the previous year. When people are empowered and supported, they shine.

How do you maintain a work-life balance amid such a busy career?

KB: I make sure to enjoy life. I love golf and travel between my homes in New Jersey and Florida. I’m not a fan of cold weather, so I head south in the winter. I work hard, but I also live the dream—and that balance keeps me energized for the work I love.