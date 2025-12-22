Above: Penthouse terrace.

Dirk Zieglschmid—managing director and CEO of CAI Group—explains the vision behind Villa Tannenberg, an extraordinary new development in Berlin, Germany, drawing attention from international buyers. A participant in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World’s (LeadingRE) new development marketing program, Destinations by LeadingRE, CAI Group develops exclusive and sustainable real estate projects in Germany and on the Côte d’Azur.

What inspired the vision for this development, and how does it reflect or enhance the character of the local community?

Our vision was to create a distinctive architectural landmark in this exclusive area, honoring the legacy of the site’s former resident and architect, Mrs. Pölzig. The design combines contemporary architecture with exceptional construction quality and refined interior design—perfectly situated in a dream location right at the edge of the forest, yet still within the city. This unique balance allows the building’s exclusive character to harmonize seamlessly with the elegant, villa-like surroundings.

What types of properties and amenities are included in the development, and how do they cater to the lifestyle needs of future residents?

The development comprises six exclusive residential units, each designed to meet the highest standards of comfort and quality. Premium features such as large modern electric windows, integrated air conditioning and finishes from renowned luxury brand partners ensure a sophisticated living environment. Every detail has been carefully considered to create an exceptional living experience that perfectly caters to the lifestyle needs of future residents.

What steps are being taken to ensure sustainability and environmental responsibility in this project?

Sustainability is a key priority for us, and in Germany, it is an essential aspect of every modern development. This project incorporates a geothermal energy system, advanced triple glazing and high-performance thermal insulation to ensure energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. The building fully meets the highest contemporary energy standards, reflecting our commitment to creating sustainable and future-oriented living spaces.

Describe the lifestyle the community offers.

The development offers a refined and wellness-oriented lifestyle. A key highlight is the private gym and wellness area, equipped by Pent, providing residents with state-of-the-art fitness facilities. In addition, the spa area features an exclusive sauna, and we work with our brand partner Antonio Lupi to create a luxurious environment for relaxation and well-being.

What trends are you seeing when it comes to foreign investment in terms of which countries buyers are coming from and what they’re seeking in a property?

Our experience shows that international buyers in the premium segment have everything—except time. They value efficiency, discretion and comprehensive service. That’s why they appreciate the all-inclusive support we provide, which goes beyond the property itself to include interior design consultation and access to a trusted network of lawyers and notaries—ensuring a seamless and stress-free purchasing experience.

What incentives or opportunities are available for foreign investors, and are there any specific legal or financial considerations they should be aware of?

Our clients receive comprehensive support throughout the entire transaction process, ensuring a seamless and transparent experience. Europe—particularly Berlin, Germany—remains an attractive destination for international investors due to its political stability, strong economic foundation and comparatively favorable property prices when measured against major markets such as New York and Paris.

How does the location of the development benefit residents, and what key transportation, cultural or economic attractions are located nearby?

The development enjoys a truly exceptional location, nestled right next to the forest, offering peace, privacy and exclusivity, yet only five minutes from the city center. Residents benefit from outstanding recreational opportunities, proximity to the Olympic Stadium, excellent shopping facilities and convenient public transport connections. It’s a rare combination of tranquility and accessibility—quiet and private, yet right at the heart of everything.

What is the timeline for completion, and what are your long-term goals for integrating this development into the broader community?

The construction period is planned for 18 months, with work scheduled to begin in spring 2026 and completion expected by the end of 2027.

What is the price range for the community?

Reflecting their exclusivity and the comprehensive services included, the six residences are priced from €2.9 million (approx. $3.3 million USD) to €6.8 million (approx. $7.8 million USD) for the penthouse. All units have access to the private spa and fitness area.

Is there anything else you would like to say about the development?

With this project, we’re setting a new benchmark in Germany’s exclusive residential market. For the first time, the base price includes collaborations with premium brands, bespoke interior design and even personalized visits to selected manufacturers—offering future residents a truly comprehensive and exceptional living experience.

But ultimately, it’s about more than that: it’s about a feeling. A place that inspires, brings peace and connects people with nature. Villa Tannenberg isn’t just any property. It’s a promise—of a life filled with style, soul and valuable time for what truly matters.

Learn more about Villa Tannenberg at https://www.cai-group.de/en/germany/proj-villa-tannenberg.

View this development and Destinations by LeadingRE’s full portfolio at

https://www.destinationsbyleadingre.com.