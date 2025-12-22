Above, RELIANCEai™’s “Areia™,” which stands for Autonomous Real Estate Intelligence Assistant™, a first-of-its-kind real estate-focused, AI-powered digital human being released across a wide range of real estate platforms.

RELIANCEai™, a provider of enterprise real estate technology, has announced a strategic partnership with AREIA Synthetics™ to introduce Areia™ (Autonomous Real Estate Intelligence Assistant™), a first-of-its-kind real estate-focused, AI-powered digital human, across RELIANCEai’s websites, intelligent property search systems, CRM and agent business centers.

AREIA Synthetics is the technology company behind Areia, providing the advanced intelligence and orchestration platform that will power RELIANCEai’s next generation of human-centered AI experiences.

Areia entered production following more than a year of confidential testing and early client previews that began in mid-2025, with consumers and professionals across multiple industries, including an expanding group of real estate experts added throughout the testing period. A phased rollout begins in early 2026, prioritizing early adopters and enterprise brokerage partners across North America.

“Areia represents a new chapter for real estate technology,” said Sean McRae, CEO of RELIANCEai. “Together, we’re redefining how people search, communicate and make decisions online. Areia turns every RELIANCEai platform into an intelligent, intuitive and human experience.”

Transforming the digital real estate journey

The company explains that Areia acts as an always-available digital representative, welcoming website visitors, answering questions, recommending listings, guiding search and helping buyers and sellers navigate complex decisions in real time. By combining natural conversation with advanced reasoning, Areia increases engagement, improves lead quality and accelerates consumer confidence.

The initial creative concept and early visual exploration for Areia were developed in collaboration with Synth Studios™, whose work helped inform the early direction of the digital human experience, the company said.

Elevating agent productivity and client service



“Operationally, Areia is a breakthrough,” said Nick Villanti, COO of RELIANCEai. “She integrates directly into the systems agents use every day, elevating productivity without adding complexity. This is the kind of innovation that changes how real estate businesses run.”

Areia simplifies traditionally fragmented processes, search, financing, communication and follow-up, into a more unified, human-centered experience for buyers and sellers, while delivering scalable support for brokerages, a release noted.

Fluent in more than 70 languages and dialects, with expansion planned to over 100, Areia is built for global real estate markets, adapting to local practices, cultural nuances and brand guidelines.

“Real estate is built on trust, and Areia strengthens that foundation at every digital touchpoint,” said Kathleen McRae, president of RELIANCEai. “She makes technology feel warmer, more human and more intuitive, empowering agents to deliver exceptional service at scale.”

RELIANCEai noted that Areia is powered by the AREIA Experience Engine™, a proprietary, patent-pending multi-model reasoning system built on seven specialized large language models (LLMs) designed for real estate, lending, compliance and enterprise customer interaction. The engine enables Areia to adapt to brokerage brand voice, regional workflows and regulatory requirements, ensuring accuracy and consistency at scale.

With Areia, RELIANCEai introduces a new era of personalized, intelligent real estate technology that elevates the experience for consumers, agents and brokerages alike, the company added. Areia will begin rolling out to RELIANCEai enterprise partners in early 2026, expanding to global markets thereafter.

For more information, visit https://relianceai.com/ and https://areia.ai/.