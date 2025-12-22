Above, Tammy Register

Tammy Register was a medical billing manager in 2003, when a bilingual colleague of hers began a side job translating for a local real estate firm. Register, a native North Carolinian with a passion for helping people, caught her colleague’s excitement. Intrigued by the possibilities, she became licensed soon afterward and began her own real estate journey part-time at a small Johnston County company.

“I specialized in foreclosures,” Register said. “It was a great way to learn negotiation skills and market expertise, and I found I had a talent for problem-solving.”

Motivated by a work ethic and commitment to customer service developed while growing up in her family’s restaurant, Register became part of a team from the outset, and quickly learned the value of mentorship and collaboration.

It was a skill set she took with her in 2015 when she joined Keller Williams and began building a team of her own, which won kudos as top medium-sized team in the state in real estate media rankings in 2022.

Since making the move to eXp Realty in April 2025, she has grown the team to 19, including 14 agents and five administrators,who last year closed 316 transactions and posted sales of $88,309,000 in an area where the average sale price is $350,000.

Barbara Pronin: First, Tammy, what motivated your move to eXp?

Tammy Register: I had been talking with eXp leaders for a couple of years, actually–from about mid-2022, when the market began to shift and I felt we needed a change. I was attracted to eXp’s supportive and innovative culture–an environment they call, ‘a brokerage without walls,’ where there is far-reaching collaboration between peers facing similar hurdles.

BP: It could not have been easy moving a team of 20 to a new home.

TR: No, but we are a cooperative and progressive group, and there was almost total agreement that the move could be beneficial. At this point, we are settled in and happy, and everyone is working hard.

BP: How do you manage a team of this size? How are you organized?

TR: For one thing, we are blessed to have wonderful administrators in charge of sales and operations, transaction management, marketing and so forth–including my daughter, Caroline, in operations and marketing, who has been with me since the beginning. But really, the whole team is my family. We meet every Tuesday to report in, and it’s a time for positivity. We share good news, listing information, new developments, incentives, etc. We do some training, and sometimes have guest speakers. My role is to mentor, support, and problem-solve when necessary.

BP: Tell us a little about the areas you serve.

TR: We serve primarily Johnson and Wayne counties, affordable communities about 35 minutes from Raleigh and a short commute to the beach. We have been in a period of massive growth for a while now, lots of new construction, new developments and good schools in what was once farmland. We specialize not just in residential, but also in land acquisition, new construction and builder representation.

BP: What is it you love most about teaming?

TR: I love mentoring and I love seeing each of my team members grow and succeed. We are a very tight-knit group, and seeing them hone their skills, soak up knowledge, and make it work for them is priceless.

BP: What do you look for in taking on a team member?

TR: I look for people who have integrity, professionalism and a commitment to excellent customer service. I also want people who will fit into our culture, so that we are pulling in the same direction.

BP: You have deep roots in the communities you serve. In what ways do you give back?

TR: I serve on the planning board for the town of Pine Level and on the board of directors for the fire department. We also volunteer with local non-profits, sponsoring charity golf tournaments, annual food and coat drives, and helping families in need. I see God’s hand in everything I do. Whether it’s guiding my team, helping clients or serving my community, it’s about fulfilling a greater purpose.

BP: What do you love most about the real estate business?

TR: The fact that it’s always changing, which means I’m constantly learning and growing–and I love helping people feel confident in their decisions, whether they are clients or team members.

BP: What advice do you have for team leaders new to the concept?

TR: Work to build a culture of connection and purpose. All the rest they can learn. Your job as a leader is to empower others to be the best they can be.

Tammy Register Team Listing



188 Tuskeegee Drive

Smithfield, North Carolina



3 Bedrooms

3 Bathrooms

2,451 square feet



Listing price: $394,900





To see the full listing, click here.



To visit the team’s website, click here.

