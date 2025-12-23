Above, top row from left, Corey McCloskey and Rei Mesa; bottom row from left, Sheena Saydam and Brooke Sines

When times get tough, the tough get creative. As the real estate market and overall economy continue to evolve, honing your skills in areas like niche real estate, property management or investing are just a few ways to shore up your business to stay competitive.

In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s 6th Annual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, “How to Diversify Your Skill Set to Build a Market-Resistant Business,” brokers and agents will share tactics for diversifying your income streams in order to stay successful in times of change.

The virtual educational event will take place on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET and will be packed with powerful insights, proven strategies and market intelligence from some of the industry’s most respected leaders.

Heading up this session will be:

Rei Mesa, President and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty



Corey McCloskey, President, John R. Wood Properties



Sheena Saydam, Realtor®, Saydam Properties Group with Keller Williams Capital Properties



Brooke Sines, Team Leader, Grand Allure Home Group – REMAX

“Lead with courage and strength, grounded in humility and gratitude,” said Mesa. “These qualities empower you to adapt, grow, and thrive—a competitive edge when the market shifts.”

This year’s overall theme—“Turning the Corner in 2026: How to Make the Most of a Better Market”—will explore how top brokers, executives and agents are taking advantage of the shifting real estate landscape to maximize opportunities in the year ahead. Attendees will gain actionable takeaways to strengthen their business, including strategies for improving your value proposition, maximizing AI, revamping your marketing, forging connections with today’s buyers and sellers, and much more.

Can’t attend live? Your registration includes full access to all session replays, so you can catch every insight on your own schedule.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the industry’s top minds and position yourself for success in 2026.

