Above, top row from left, Jacki Louh and Shannon Murree; bottom row from left, Sue Pinky Benson and Rob Cleapor

Today’s consumers are more tech-savvy than ever, so if your marketing strategies aren’t up to speed, they’ll likely scroll on by.



In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s 6th Annual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, “From AI to Social Media, How to Modernize Your Marketing for a Digital-Centric Consumer,” a panel of dynamic real estate pros will share how they’re elevating their businesses and evolving their marketing tactics to forge connections with modern real estate buyers and sellers.

The virtual educational event will take place on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET and will be packed with powerful insights, proven strategies and market intelligence from some of the industry’s most respected leaders.

Heading up this session will be:

Jackie Louh, COO, Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

Rob Cleapor, CEO, Iron Valley Real Estate

Shannon Murree, Realtor®, Shannon Murree Group | MovingSimcoe.com Team

Sue “Pinky” Benson, Realtor®, REMAX Alliance Group

“Your clients already use AI every day, they just don’t call it that,” says Cleapor. “If it’s shaping how they shop, search and make decisions, it has to shape how you sell real estate.”

This year’s overall theme—“Turning the Corner in 2026: How to Make the Most of a Better Market”—will explore how top brokers, executives and agents are taking advantage of the shifting real estate landscape to maximize opportunities in the year ahead. Attendees will gain actionable takeaways to strengthen their business, including strategies for improving your value proposition, maximizing AI, revamping your marketing, forging connections with today’s buyers and sellers, and much more.

See the full schedule here.



Can’t attend live? Your registration includes full access to all session replays, so you can catch every insight on your own schedule.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the industry’s top minds and position yourself for success in 2026.

Register Now!

Thank you to our 2026 event sponsors:

American Home Shield

Realtors Property Resource LLC