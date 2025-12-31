Above, top row from left, Marco Fregenal and Adam Kaufman; bottom row from left, Josh Muncey and Rick Haase

From mega franchises to agent teams, real estate mergers and acquisitions are making headlines almost daily. What does the ongoing trend toward market consolidation mean to agents on the front lines?

In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s 6th Annual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, “Market Consolidation and the Pros and Cons for Agents,” a panel of dynamic real estate pros will help you understand how it might affect your business, for better or worse.

The virtual educational event will take place on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET and will be packed with powerful insights, proven strategies and market intelligence from some of the industry’s most respected leaders.

Heading up this session will be:

Rick Haase, President, United Real Estate

Marco Fregenal, CEO, Fathom Holdings, Inc.

Josh Muncey, Team Lead, Muncey Group

Adam Kaufman, Realtor®, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services



​​”Large M&As, network affiliations and adjacent business investment are a positive accelerant, injecting capital and innovation,” said Haase. “Success requires near-flawless execution on integration so that brokers, agents and consumers experience the benefits. Leaving people who made these companies worth acquiring in the first place out in the cold is the real threat; it’s not market over-concentration. The brokerage landscape remains highly decentralized, vibrant and competitive.”

“Consolidation is changing the real estate landscape, but it doesn’t have to threaten agent success,” added Fregenal. “It’s about finding the right fit. I’m excited to explore how agents can thrive by understanding these shifts and choosing models that prioritize their independence, earnings, and long-term growth.”

This year’s overall theme—“Turning the Corner in 2026: How to Make the Most of a Better Market”—will explore how top brokers, executives and agents are taking advantage of the shifting real estate landscape to maximize opportunities in the year ahead. Attendees will gain actionable takeaways to strengthen their business, including strategies for improving your value proposition, maximizing AI, revamping your marketing, forging connections with today’s buyers and sellers, and much more.

