Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has announced that Refined Real Estate LLC, a five-year-old brokerage serving Hawaii’s island of O’ahu, is the latest firm to affiliate with the brand.

The firm, now doing business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Refined, is led by O’ahu broker/owners Eric Yamamoto and Dennis Noah-Casison, a duo of leaders with extensive leadership experience and years of Hawaii real estate knowledge, a release noted.

Yamamoto spent 19 years in the food services industry, where he oversaw six corporate stores before eventually transitioning into real estate in 2016. Yamamoto was recognized as an honoree for Pacific Business News’ 40 Under 40 for 2020 and Honolulu Magazine’s Best in Real Estate for 2020-2022. Joining Yamamoto in leadership is his long-time friend, Noah-Casison, who was also named to the Pacific Business News’ 40 Under 40 list. Noah-Casison has worked in real estate since 2012, while also holding other positions in the hospitality industry, where he put his bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing to use.

Five years after founding their firm, Yamamoto and Noah-Casison said they knew they needed greater support to help grow their company, and the nationally recognized Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand was a major determining factor behind their decision to affiliate.

“Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate had everything we were looking for when we felt it was time to pursue an affiliation,” says Yamamoto. “The brand offers state-of-the-art marketing capabilities, and more importantly, its centralized technology platform will allow our affiliated agents to streamline their productivity and reach new clients that they wouldn’t have been able to otherwise. We pride ourselves on our ability to assist with any real estate need anywhere on O’ahu, and now with the resources of a national brand at our disposal, we can deliver on that promise even more effectively.”

Added Noah-Casison: “Eric and I work so well together because of our ability to lead effectively and efficiently while still prioritizing every individual our company touches. This same leadership style is reflected everywhere in the BHGRE® brand. We’re heavily involved in everything that goes on throughout O’ahu and are long-time supporters of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawai’i and the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate perfectly understands the importance behind embracing the character and culture of your local community and we can’t wait to continue helping people achieve the O’ahu lifestyle under the BHGRE banner.”

Joining Yamamoto and Noah-Casison at the firm are several professionals with strong ties to O’ahu, many of whom also have military roots and can specifically assist fellow veterans while they navigate the island’s diverse market, the company notes. In addition to the firm’s military experience, the brokerage’s affiliated agents are also able to assist with traditional residential real estate, as well as new construction and luxury properties all throughout O’ahu.

Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate praised the partnership and company’s expansion in the Aloha State.

“We’re excited to partner with Eric, Dennis, and their talented team as we expand our presence in Hawaii,” said Wilcox. “Their proven success, local expertise, and dedication to community make them an outstanding addition to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate® network. This collaboration strengthens our ability to serve clients in one of the most sought-after markets in the country.”

Yamamoto and Noah-Casison said their focus will be on increasing productivity for their affiliated agents and selective recruiting of new professionals who are a strong cultural fit. In the coming year, they are looking to double the size of their firm and open a new office in Honolulu.

For more information, visit Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate.