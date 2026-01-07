Above, Justin Bette



Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Joseph Bette Realtors, Inc., a third-generation brokerage based in Southbury, Connecticut, further expanding the brand’s presence in western part of the Nutmeg State. The firm will now operate as CENTURY 21 Bette Real Estate.

Founded more than 53 years ago, the brokerage remains family-owned and is led by Justin Bette, who joined the business in 2001, a release notes. A third-generation real estate professional, Bette brings decades of local market knowledge shaped by both brokerage and homebuilding experience. He has earned multiple industry recognitions, including 13 Connecticut Five Star Awards. Bette has also served as president of the Greater Bridgeport Board of REALTORS®, according to the release.

The brokerage has built a strong reputation serving a wide range of clients, including first-time buyers, luxury consumers and residents within the 55-plus demographic, supported by its proximity to one of the largest active adult communities in New England. Its service footprint spans Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties, with experience in historic homes, land transactions and investment opportunities.

“Affiliating with the CENTURY 21 brand provides us with incredible opportunities,” says Bette. “With a national network supporting us behind the scenes, we can place more focus on attracting experienced agents and pursuing new office opportunities along the I-84 and Route 7 corridors.”

Despite industry changes over the past five decades, the firm has maintained a strong reputation for trusted guidance and community involvement, a release notes. Bette and his agents maintain close ties with local organizations and have a long history of civic engagement in Southbury.

“For more than half a century, the Bette family has solidified itself as a reliable go-to option in western Connecticut,” says Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Welcoming a firm with such deep roots is always a proud moment for the CENTURY 21 network. By pairing their long-standing reputation with the resources of the CENTURY 21 brand, we’re confident that Justin will continue to drive forward his family legacy, and we have full trust in his agents’ ability to strengthen the brand’s foothold throughout the state.”

For more information, visit www.centruy21.com.