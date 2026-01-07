Donna Kreps, president of residential real estate services for F.C. Tucker Company, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, has been appointed to serve on the Indiana Real Estate Commission by Indiana Governor Mike Braun. Kreps will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2029.

As a member of the 12-person commission, Kreps will help oversee the licensing of real estate professionals across the state, promote ethical business practices, and support enforcement efforts designed to protect consumers involved in residential real estate transactions.

Kreps joins a longstanding group of F.C. Tucker Company leaders who have served on the Indiana Real Estate Commission. F.C. Tucker CEO and chairman Jim Litten previously served as a commissioner from 1991 to 2024. In addition, John Briscoe of F.C. Tucker Emge in Evansville, Charlie Shook of the Lafayette F.C. Tucker office, and Brian Thompson of F.C. Tucker/Bloomington currently serve on the commission.

“I am honored to be selected for this important statewide leadership role,” said Kreps. “Throughout my 35-year career in real estate, my focus has been on providing high-quality, professional and ethical service to our clients. Serving on the Indiana Real Estate Commission allows me to continue that commitment at a broader level.”

