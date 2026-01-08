Corcoran Group LLC has announced the launch of Corcoran Wiley, expanding the brand’s presence in Virginia with a new franchise based in Charlottesville. Formerly operating as Wiley Real Estate, the brokerage is led by broker/owners Justin and Peter Wiley and will serve clients throughout Central Virginia and the greater Charlottesville region, a release noted.

The announcement reflects Corcoran’s continued strategic growth in premium residential and lifestyle-driven markets, according to Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of Corcoran Group LLC.



“Central Virginia offers a rare blend of natural beauty, cultural depth and enduring real estate value,” says Liebman. “Justin, Peter and their affiliated agents bring unparalleled expertise in farms, estates, and upper-end residential properties, along with a reputation for integrity and exceptional service. Their deep local knowledge and commitment to clients make Corcoran Wiley an ideal addition to the Corcoran network.”



Founded in 2016, Wiley Real Estate quickly established itself as a trusted boutique firm specializing in high-end residential properties, working farms, estate and land development opportunities. Today, Corcoran Wiley is comprised of experienced agents known for nuances market insight, integrity and a high-touch service approach, Corcoran stated.



“Our reputation has always been rooted in integrity, deep community ties, and guiding clients through even the most complex transactions with care,” says Peter Wiley. “Affiliating with the Corcoran brand amplifies that foundation, marrying our local knowledge and trusted relationships with world-class marketing, technology and brand power.”



Corcoran Wiley will continue to operate out of its existing Charlottesville and Orange County offices, with plans to grow in both agent count and sales volume. The firm will maintain its leadership in estates, farms and historic properties while expanding further into luxury residential and urban markets across the region, the release noted.



“Peter, Justin and their affiliated agents exemplify the values that define the Corcoran brand: integrity, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to clients,” says Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran Affiliates. “Their deep local roots and specialized knowledge both in residential and farm properties make them an exceptional addition to our network. ”



Since launching its franchise network in 2020, Corcoran has continued to expand domestically and internationally, with recent additions in New Mexico, Rhode Island, Germany and Portugal.



For more information, visit www.corcoran.com.