With little change in the average mortgage rate expected over the coming weeks, home shoppers are seeing some positive signs as the market moves toward the traditional busy buying season.

The latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), released by Freddie Mac Thursday, shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaging 6.16%, a one-basis-point increase from last week’s rate average of 6.15%.



“In the first full week of the new year, mortgage rates remained within a narrow range, hovering close to the 6% mark,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “The combination of solid economic growth and lower rates has led to improving momentum in for-sale residential demand, with purchase applications up over 20% from a year ago.”

Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale, commented, “It’s a new year, but the Freddie Mac 30-year fixed mortgage rate is little changed from its 2025 low, reached in the last week of the year. The typical rate edged up 1 basis point to 6.16% marking its lowest first-week of the year reading since 2022.”

Hale said home shoppers, especially first-time buyers, are likely to have an optimistic outlook with mortgage rates expected to continue at favorable levels, but noted, “Even in a broadly challenging market, however, real estate is local and the data show that while some housing markets mirror broad regional and national trends, others chart a different course. Buyers with flexibility can change locations to find better conditions,” such as those in the Northeast, Midwest and South, regions recently identified by industry portal Realtor.com to be experiencing improving conditions for first-time buyers.