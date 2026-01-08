In a post on Truth Social this afternoon, President Donald Trump announced he is directing his representatives to purchase $200 billion in mortgage bonds in an effort to reduce mortgage rates and monthly payments for American homebuyers.

The move marks the administration’s latest attempt—its second this week—to address housing affordability concerns that have dominated voter priorities.

Focusing on the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Trump claimed his decision not to privatize the mortgage giants during his first term has allowed them to accumulate substantial cash reserves.

“Now, I am giving special attention to the Housing Market. Because I chose not to sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in my First Term, a truly great decision, and against the advice of the ‘experts,’ it is now worth many times that amount—AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE—and has $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH,” Trump wrote. “Because of this, I am instructing my Representatives to BUY $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE BONDS. This will drive Mortgage Rates DOWN, monthly payments DOWN and make the cost of owning a home more affordable.”

Although Trump did not specify who the representatives are, or when or how the purchases would happen, Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees operations of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said his agency would be taking on the initiative.

“Fannie and Freddie are the entities that will do the purchases,” Pulte clarified on X shortly after Trump’s Truth Social post.

Trump is leveraging authorities granted by the 2008 conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that allows the companies to increase their holdings of the mortgage bonds by around $200 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal’s Chief Economics Correspondent Nick Timiraos.

“Before 2008, Fannie and Freddie could and often did buy investments when it saw attractive opportunities, which could tighten spreads,” Timiraos wrote on X. “What’s notable about this intervention is that it’s being done during a period of relatively solid economic activity and with no meaningful stresses in credit markets.”

Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens’ College at the University of Cambridge and Chief Economic Adviser at financial services conglomerate Allianz, wrote on X that this should serve as a reminder of two things that markets haven’t yet fully internalized.

“First, political pressures on the Federal Reserve could well extend beyond lowering interest rates to include asset purchases designed to influence housing affordability directly,” he wrote. “Second, as suggested in my November 12th column in the Financial Times entitled, ‘Markets should pay heed to the affordability squeeze’…Political pressure in response to public anxiety will demand policy responses.”

This mortgage bond announcement comes just days after Trump unveiled another housing initiative targeting corporate homebuyers.

On Tuesday, Trump announced via Truth Social his intention to ban large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes.

“People live in homes, not corporations,” Trump’s post read, adding that he would discuss the topic further at his upcoming speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in two weeks.

He said he is “immediately taking steps” to implement the ban and will call on Congress to codify it into law.

Following Trump’s tweet on Tuesday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner voiced support for the initiative.

“President Trump is not afraid to take bold action to make housing more affordable for the American people,” he said.