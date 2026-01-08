People are always on the move. And in 2025, despite economic uncertainty and shifting market conditions, Americans continued to relocate, whether it be a new job, improved cost of living, to be closer to family or for lifestyle changes.

Last week, United Van Lines released its most recent survey of movers, tracking which states people were leaving, which states they were flocking to, and why.

Here are the top 10 states people moved to for lifestyle reasons.

Maine

The Pine Tree State tops the list for lifestyle seekers in 2025, with more than 16% of inbound movers citing the desire for a lifestyle change.

Maine’s rugged coastline, charming small towns and slower pace of life have become increasingly attractive to those looking to escape the hustle of urban living.

The state’s combination of natural beauty, four-season living and its proximity to the rest of New England resonates with people craving that connection to nature while still having the best of both worlds.

With its relatively affordable real estate compared to nearby New England states and a bustling creative economy, Maine is capturing the attention of remote workers and families alike.

Idaho

The Gem State is more than just potatoes.

Idaho’s outdoor recreation opportunities, from world-class skiing to rugged landscapes, make it a magnet for adventure seekers.

The state’s cost-of-living remains about even with the national average—adding practical appeal to its scenic nature.

In 2025, 15.9% of movers heading to Idaho did so specifically for lifestyle reasons, drawn by the promise of mountain living, tight-knit communities and escape from coastal congestion.

Oregon

The Pacific Northwest remains a lifestyle destination, with Oregon drawing 15.7% of movers for lifestyle reasons.

Attracting people who value environmental consciousness, outdoor recreation opportunities and cultural vibrancy, Oregon offers diverse lifestyle options, from Portland’s urban energy to the spectacular Oregon coast.

Those moving to Oregon are often seeking a blend of natural beauty and progressive communities, with access to everything from craft beer culture to hiking trails just minutes from city centers.

Rhode Island

The Ocean State punches above its weight when it comes to lifestyle appeal. Despite being the smallest of all 50 states, Rhode Island offers an outsized quality of life with its historic coastal towns, sailing culture and proximity to both Boston and New York City through public transit like Massachusetts’ commuter rail and Amtrak.

The state’s combination of New England charm, beach access and thriving culinary scene makes it attractive to those seeking a refined, yet relaxed, lifestyle.

In 2025, 15.6% of its inbound residents moved for lifestyle reasons, according to the United Van Lines Study.

Arizona

The Grand Canyon State continues to draw lifestyle seekers with its year-round sunshine and desert landscapes, bringing in 14.9% of new residents who are moving for lifestyle reasons.

Its appeal spans generations, from retirees enjoying active adult communities to young families attracted to the state’s booming tech sector and outdoor recreation.

Home to Arizona State University—one of the nation’s largest public universities with over 150,000 students—Arizona offers a lifestyle centered around sunshine, outdoor living and modern amenities in a state with a vibrant educational and cultural ecosystem.

Montana

Montana’s vast open spaces and mountain grandeur continue to attract those seeking solitude and natural beauty.

The state’s appeal goes beyond scenery, giving people a shift from fast-paced urban living to a more grounded, nature-oriented lifestyle. In 2025, 14.6% of movers chose Montana as their home for lifestyle reasons.

Resort communities like Whitefish and Bozeman have grown while maintaining their authentic Western character, offering lifestyle seekers the best of both worlds.

Florida

There’s a reason Taylor Swift wrote a song about Florida, with its beaches, warm weather and tax advantages creating a compelling package.

The Sunshine State remains a favorite for lifestyle movers, with 13.3% of inbound movers choosing Florida for lifestyle reasons.

From the Keys to the Panhandle, the state offers diverse coastal lifestyles.

And although Florida is known for attracting retirees, it’s also seeing an influx of younger professionals and families drawn by remote work opportunities, offering a vibrant social scene for all ages.

South Carolina

The Palmetto State’s combination of Southern hospitality, beach communities and affordable living continues to attract lifestyle seekers.

South Carolina offers a gentler pace of life without sacrificing modern amenities, with cities like Charleston and Greenville providing cultural richness alongside natural beauty.

The state’s mild climate and median home price of about $300,000, compared to neighboring coastal states, make it an attractive destination for those seeking lifestyle changes. In 2025, 13.1% of inbound residents moved for that very reason.

& 10. New York and Nevada

Tied for the final spot, both New York and Nevada had 13% of inbound residents moving for lifestyle reasons.

While many associate New York primarily by its most-populated city, upstate regions like the Finger Lakes, Adirondacks and Hudson Valley are drawing people who want cultural access combined with natural beauty and small-town living.

Meanwhile, Nevada attracts lifestyle seekers with its unique blend of desert landscapes, entertainment options and tax benefits. Beyond Las Vegas, areas like Reno and Lake Tahoe offer outdoor recreation and a more laid-back lifestyle, while the state’s no income tax policy adds practical appeal to its lifestyle offerings.

The 2025 United Van Lines National Movers Study reveals that Americans continue to prioritize quality of life in their moving decisions.

Whether seeking outdoor adventure, coastal living, tax advantages or simply a change of pace, these top 10 states are delivering the lifestyle transformations people crave.

For real estate professionals, understanding these migration patterns and the motivations behind them is essential for serving clients who are ready to make their lifestyle dreams a reality.