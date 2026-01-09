Sea Glass, a boutique lifestyle real estate franchisor focused on waterfront, resort, and lifestyle-driven markets, has announced the acquisition of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, an industry-leading commercial real estate franchisor with a growing national and international footprint.

The acquisition brings together two complementary brands under a shared strategic vision, creating a unique platform for commercial and residential real estate brokerages across both lifestyle-driven residential and commercial real estate services, while maintaining each brand’s independence, culture and market positioning, a release noted.

As part of the transaction, the existing leadership teams of both organizations will remain in place to ensure continuity, brand integrity and uninterrupted support for franchisees.

Jay Olshonsky, FRICS, SIOR, CCIM, has been appointed chief executive officer of both Sea Glass and Sperry and is also a partner in Sperry, aligning executive leadership with long-term ownership and growth objectives across the combined platform, the release noted.

Mark Hinkins, FRICS, CCIM, will remain president of Sperry, continuing to lead the brand’s commercial strategy and franchise network.

Raegan Rascoe will remain manager of Franchise Operations for Sperry, overseeing operational performance and franchisee support.

Rand Sperry, founder of Sperry and widely regarded as a leader in the commercial real estate industry, the company stated, will serve as Chairman Emeritus of Sperry, continuing to support the brand’s vision, culture and long-term success.

At Sea Glass, Eddie Sturgeon remains president, leading the residential franchise network and continued expansion, while Sarah Humphrey continues as vice president of Marketing and Business Development, supporting brand and franchise growth.

Nick Vanassche serves as managing partner of the ownership group, guiding long-term strategy, capital alignment, and platform development.

While Sea Glass and Sperry will continue to operate as distinct brands, the combined organization is expected to benefit from shared resources, expanded operational infrastructure, and enhanced support services across technology, marketing, training, and franchise development.

“This transaction is about alignment, not consolidation,” said Olshonsky. “Both Sea Glass and Sperry have strong identities and loyal franchise networks. By bringing them together under a shared leadership and ownership vision, we can expand opportunity and resources while preserving what makes each brand successful.”

Hinkins added, “Bringing Sperry together with Sea Glass and formalizing this senior leadership team marks a defining moment for our brand. This partnership creates a powerful combined platform for long-term growth. By uniting industry-leading expertise, technology, and business generation across real estate sectors, we are elevating the experience we deliver to our franchise partners and their clients.”

The company said acquisition reflects a broader global vision. Sperry’s established international presence, combined with Sea Glass’s footprint in lifestyle and resort markets, including the Caribbean, positions the platform for continued domestic and international expansion.

For more information, visit franchising.seaglass.com.