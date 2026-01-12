Above (left) Wong and (right) Martinez

REMAX Fine Properties and REMAX Professionals have announced a merger that created the largest REMAX brokerage in Arizona. The combined firm will operate under the REMAX Fine Properties name and includes nearly 350 agents across nine offices statewide.

The merger brings together two established brokerages with a combined 141 years of leadership experience. According to company leadership, the move is designed to enhance the client experience while expanding resources and support for agents, including access to in-house training, a full-time non-producting designated broker and dedicated broker associate for property management.

Jamie Wong will continue in her role as broker/owner of the expanded REMAX Fine Properties, while Nate Martinez, former broker/owner of REMAX Professionals, will serve as managing partner and advisor. Greg Remmers has been named designated broker for all Arizona operations, supported by Melissa Dierks and Sandy Karpen. Together, the leadership team brings 88 years of experience within the REMAX brand.

“This merger is about creating something meaningful for both our agents and our clients,” said Wong. “By bringing together two highly productive brokerages, we are strengthening our leadership foundation and expanding the resources available to support long-term success.”

Wong added that the merger was approved with full agent support, reflecting confidence in the combined company’s direction.

Martinez said the alignment between the two organizations made the decision a natural one. “The leadership team at REMAX Fine Properties shares the same values and commitment to integrity and agent success that have long guided REMAX Professionals. I’m proud to be part of the company we’ve built together.”

The combined firm ranks among Arizona’s most productive real estate companies, according to a release. REMAX Fine Properties was recently named the No. 1 real estate company in Arizona by AZ Big Media, and the merged organization is projected to rank ninth statewide for productivity, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

For more information, visit fineprop.com.