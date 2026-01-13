Northwest MLS (NWMLS) has announced that COO Monica Beck will step down from her role in the spring of 2026, following 45 years of leadership at the organization.

Beck’s career began in 1980 with the North End Brokers Association, which later evolved into Northwest MLS and now serves more than 35,000 subscribers across Washington and parts of Oregon, as stated in a release.

Over the past four decades, NWMLS stated that Beck has worked tirelessly to grow its service area, product offerings and transparent and comprehensive marketplace—empowering its members to better serve consumers.

“Working at NWMLS throughout my career has truly been a privilege,” said Beck. “I am incredibly proud of the organization we have built together; one that champions service, integrity, and leadership and consistently puts our members and the community first. Our commitment to doing the right thing has shaped every milestone and success along the way.”

“Monica’s dedication to serving the brokerage and MLS community over the past four decades cannot be overstated,” said NWMLS CEO Justin Haag. “She has been instrumental in the success of Northwest MLS and her genuine care for our members, staff, and industry partners is a reflection of her exceptional character.”

NWMLS announced that Beck’s successor will be Chelsea Goyer, an industry leader with experience in MLS relationships, brokerage operations and real estate technology. Goyer has nearly two decades of experience building and evolving high-growth companies across the real estate and proptech industries. She has held senior leadership roles at Redfin, Opendoor and Remine, each in different phases of rapid growth.

“We are extremely excited for Chelsea to join the staff at NWMLS,” added Haag. “Her experience focusing on leading large, cross-functional teams, customer support, compliance and market expansion will be a tremendous asset. Chelsea’s unique industry perspective and knowledge will help NWMLS continue as an industry leader serving its members and the public.”

Beck stated she will work closely with Goyer over the coming months to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

For more information, visit https://www.nwmls.com/.