A new professional development academy has officially soft launched with a focused mission: to prepare experienced real estate professionals to step on stages, panels, podcasts and industry platforms with credibility, clarity and confidence, according to a release.

The Industry Speaks Academy was created to address a growing gap in the industry. While many professionals have valuable experience and insights, few have access to structured preparation, performance standards and feedback before pursuing speaking opportunities. As a result, event organizers often rely on a limited pool of familiar voices—not due to lack of talent, but due to a lack of visible readiness.

“Speaking is not about exposure. It is about responsibility,” says founder Kendall Bonner. “When someone is invited to speak, they are entrusted with time, attention and influence. This Academy exists to help professionals honor that responsibility and to help organizers confidently identify prepared voices.”

The Academy stated it is focused on performance credibility, professional standards and readiness, preparing professionals through structured frameworks, live practice and honest feedback so that when opportunities arise, they are ready to serve audiences well.

Even during its soft launch phase, Industry Speaks Academy stated it has begun conversations with multiple event organizers who have expressed interest in sourcing speakers who meet a higher standard of preparation and professionalism.

“Organizers are not just looking for talent,” Bonner added. “They are looking for reliability, clarity and professionalism. We are excited to help expand the pool of voices that are truly ready to contribute at a high level.”

The Industry Speaks Academy stated it welcomes experienced real estate professionals who feel called to contribute, teach and lead through speaking, as well as event organizers interested in engaging with prepared, professional voices.

For more information, visit speakonrealestatestages.com.