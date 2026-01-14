NP Dodge Company announced the passing of Nathan Phillips “Sandy” Dodge IV on Jan. 11. Dodge, 89, passed surrounded by family just days after celebrating his birthday.

Born in 1937, Dodge was a fourth-generation leader of NP Dodge Company, founded in 1855 and recognized as the oldest real estate company in the United States still operated by its founding family, according to a release. He led the Omaha-based firm for more than six decades, guiding its growth while maintaining a strong emphasis on ethics, preparation and respect for people.

Dodge graduated from Harvard University with a degree in American history before serving in the United States Air Force, the company stated, where he attained the rank of lieutenant colonel. He returned to Omaha in 1962 to join the family business, eventually serving as chairman and president. Colleagues frequently noted that while he was deeply committed to the company, he spoke most proudly about its people and the culture they built together.

Throughout his life, NP Dodge Company noted that Dodge remained closely connected to Omaha and dedicated significant time to civic service. He served on the boards of Methodist Hospital, Omaha Public Power District, the Omaha Community Playhouse Foundation, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and American States Water Company, among others. Those who worked with him dedicated his service as generous and unassuming, marked by a reluctance to seek recognition.

Dodge was also known for his quiet competitiveness and lifelong interest in athletics, as noted in a release. A standout high school athlete in football, basketball and baseball, he continued to play tennis for many years and approached competition with focus, discipline and good humor.

He was married to Kathleen Cloney Dodge for 65 years and a dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dodge Cares. Donations can be sent to 8601 W Dodge Rd, Ste 120, Omaha, NE 68114 or made online at DodgeCares.org.