A vacant home often signals a transition. When a property sits empty, it is rarely accidental. According to a recent LendingTree study, nearly 15 million homes across the United States are currently vacant, often reflecting life changes, financial pressure or unresolved decisions about what comes next. For real estate professionals, these properties can represent meaningful opportunities, but only when approached with preparation, discretion and respect.

Unlike owner-occupied properties, vacant homes continue to generate expenses without providing value to the owner. Taxes, insurance, maintenance and utilities add up over time. Experienced agents recognize these conditions as potential motivation, while understanding that success depends on thoughtful outreach rather than urgency.

Why vacant properties create listing opportunities

Vacant homes are rarely sustainable long-term. Owners often seek clarity, options or relief from ongoing responsibilities. Agents who understand these pressures are better positioned to offer guidance instead of generic sales messaging.

How to approach vacant homeowners effectively

1. Confirm ownership before initiating contact

Effective outreach begins with identifying the property owner. Public records such as county assessor data and recorder filings help establish legal ownership. A mailing address that differs from the property address is often a strong indicator of absentee ownership.

Tools like PropStream offer a Vacant Lead List, helping agents accurately identify vacant and absentee-owned homes. Reliable ownership data ensures outreach is relevant, timely and well-informed.

2. Use skip tracing to locate reliable contact information

Once ownership is confirmed, skip tracing helps identify updated phone numbers, email addresses and mailing addresses. For agents working multiple vacant properties, bulk skip tracing improves efficiency and consistency.

Outreach efforts must always comply with applicable laws and regulations. Professional, transparent communication builds credibility and opens the door to productive conversations.

3. Select outreach methods based on the owner context

There is no universal approach to contacting vacant homeowners. Personalized direct mail remains effective, particularly when it references the property without a sense of urgency. Phone calls can work when framed around providing information or exploring options. Email outreach allows agents to share market insights or value estimates. Door knocking, if used, should be handled cautiously and supported by prior research.

Relevance and timing matter more than outreach volume.

4. Lead conversations with value and empathy

Vacant property owners may be dealing with financial stress, uncertainty or emotional attachment to the home. Agents who lead with empathy establish trust more quickly. Offering practical value, such as a market analysis, flexible timelines or alternative selling options, positions the agent as a resource rather than a salesperson.

Vacant homes are not just opportunities. They are situations. Agents who approach them with clarity, professionalism and respect can build lasting relationships that convert into listings over time.

